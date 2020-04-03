"90 Day Fiance's" Anfisa Arkhipchenko is no longer keeping quiet after estranged husband Jorge Nava announced that he will file for divorce when he gets out of jail. The "90 Day Fiancé" star did not hold back in criticizing her former partner’s decision to throw her under the bus. She explained that their relationship was already in a fragile situation even before his arrest. She only gave him the courtesy of delaying the divorce conversation because she wanted to support him during his predicament.

However, she did not appreciate how Jorge Nava made it seem like she left him, reports In Touch Weekly. According to her, they mutually agreed to have the divorce months ago when she first talked to him about it. Anfisa also said that she was saddened by the fact that jail time did not change her estranged husband at all. Nava infamously announced his decision to file for divorce in a March 31 TMZ interview. The reality show personality slammed Arkhipchenko for “abandoning” him to be with another man.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko confirms new relationship

It can be recalled that Anfisa Arkhipchenko recently confirmed rumors that she is already with another guy. Last week, the Russian-born beauty uploaded a photo of her and her boyfriend (named Leo Assaf) on Instagram. The two have been reported to be dating since late 2019. It was only earlier this year that the rumors about them spread because pictures of them being sweet to each other leaked.

Not a lot is known about Assaf and his personal life. But, there have been reports that say he used to be the manager of a gentleman’s club in Los Angeles.

Jorge Nava nearing release

On the other hand, it looks like Jorge Nava is getting ready for his life outside prison. The "90 Day Fiancé" star seemed to be looking forward to patching his life back together. Nava got jailed because he was caught with 300 pounds of marijuana in his car in 2018.

The authorities arrested him and he got sentenced to two and a half years in prison. According to reports, the "90 Day Fiancé" cast member is set for release later this year. While awaiting his release, Nava is doing his best to lose weight. Since he was imprisoned, he has already lost a total of 128 pounds. The massive weight loss can be attributed to various cardio exercises and intermittent fasting.

Anfisa maximizes career as social media influencer

Arkhipchenko, meanwhile, is enjoying life as a social media influencer. The "90 Day Fiancé" personality has 600,000 followers, which is one of the highest among the show’s alums.

The social media star has proven to be a skillful Instagram influencer. She particularly uses the platform to show off her modeling pictures and brand partnerships. She has also built a career as a fitness instructor. She uses her YouTube channel to talk about dieting and exercising to her many followers.