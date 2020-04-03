Nicole Nafziger may have spoken highly of her time working for Starbucks but it looks like she is ready to move on. It is said that the "90 Day Fiancé" cast member left her job with the global coffee company to meet up with Azan Tefou in Morocco. Nafziger resigned from the job before she flew out of the country. She seems not interested in working at the moment. Nicole also intends to make her Morocco trip to be a nice vacation for herself.

However, it looks like Nafziger will have to stay in Morocco far longer than she expected.

Because of the travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she cannot leave the country to go back to America. Thankfully, Nafziger’s daughter May is in good hands. She is currently staying with her grandmother Robbalee Nafziger. Robbalee and her husband are helping out by homeschooling May at the moment. The grandmother is doing her best to constantly facilitate communication between Nicole and May through FaceTime.

The '90 Day Fiance star faces criticism

Last month, fans did not appreciate Nafziger’s decision to travel to another country during a pandemic.

A lot of them feel that it was irresponsible of her to do that as a jobless mother. She infamously announced her plans to travel to Morocco on her social media accounts in a March 3 post. It was met with enormous backlash from people because fans were shocked with how shameless she was with her travel plans. They also slammed her decision to quit a job in the middle of a global pandemic, possibly endangering her financial future.

Usually, the "90 Day Fiancé" star relishes the opportunity to defend herself on social media. But she chose to stay silent after publishing the controversial post. It was her mother who defended her, telling fans that she is old enough to make her own decisions.

Nicole Nafziger posts pictures of Morocco trip

Nicole Nafziger is making sure that her followers are updated on her Morocco trip. She has published a lot of photos of her in the African country with "90 Day Fiancé" cast mate Azan Tefou.

Tefou and Nafziger have tried multiple times to make their relationship work. They already planned (and failed) to marry each other twice and it seems that they are attempting to do so again.

Others, however, are skeptical about their chances. Some even think that the two are only doing the trip to make it seem that they are closer than they actually are. A few also believe that she is staying alone in Morocco and not in Tefou’s home as she wants people to think. A Reddit user recently suggested that she may be housed in an AirBnB as of the moment.

According to the user, there were a lot of inconsistencies in Nafziger’s pictures and posts.

Firstly, it is weird that she is eating alone if she is indeed staying in Tefou’s family house. The room Nafziger is staying in also looks different from the one in his home. There have been no confirmations from Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou about their relationship status. But they seem to be teasing that there is still something going on between them.