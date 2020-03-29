The 2020 college football offseason has already been disrupted due to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Teams canceled spring training this month after the virus began to spread rapidly in the country. While many hope that the situation will be under control over the next two months, it is still unclear how the virus will affect this year’s college season. However, teams have been keeping themselves busy during this unprecedented period. Teams like Nebraska have been keeping tabs with potential recruits.

Nebraska had made offers to two quarterbacks for its 2022 class

Despite the NCAA’s ban on direct recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nebraska has been working the phones and making offers to players. The Huskers recently offered a scholarship to Bergen Catholic high school quarterback, Steven Angeli, reports 247 Sports. The team’s quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco called the 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback and talked up Nebraska’s interest in his services. Angeli announced news of the offer on his social media account.

“After one of the best calls I’ve had over the phone with Coach Verduzco, I am honored to have received an offer from the University of Nebraska.” Angeli also has offers from Michigan and Penn State.

Coach Frost has turned his attention to recruiting during coronavirus break

Angeli was the second quarterback to receive an offer from the Huskers last week. The team also made an offer to Nicco Marchiol from Hamilton high school, Arizona.

Marchiol shared reps with a senior last season, but he still managed to post some impressive stats. He completed 30 of his 49 passes and threw for 379 yards and two touchdowns. Despite having limited playing time, Marchiol has already received offers from several teams. Aside from Nebraska, Boston College, Ohio State, Michigan, and Miami are among the teams pursuing the 2022 quarterback.

With teams unsure how long the coronavirus pandemic will last, they will continue to use recruiting as a means of utilizing their coaching staff before everything returns to normal.

In a recent interview, Coach Frost revealed that his coaching staff has been busy monitoring potential recruits. “We’re trying to turn our attention to recruiting.We’re burning up the phone lines trying to talk to 2021 recruits about the great things about Nebraska and trying to get ahead on recruits in the 2022 and 2023 class.”

With the number of coronavirus cases rising in the United States, teams will have to brace themselves for a shorter preparation period for the 2020 season. There has even been speculation that the virus could compromise the football season and lead to a cancellation altogether.

The NFL and the NCAA have been monitoring the situation, and they are hopeful that the pandemic will be under control by the end of June.