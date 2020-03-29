Big Ed has to show how sorry he is to Rosemarie in the next episode of "90 Day Fiancé." This was after he accidentally offended her for telling her that she should take an STD test. In the teaser, for the upcoming "Before the 90 Days" episode, Big Ed is shown waiting nervously for Rosemarie in a cafe, reports ET. He messaged her to meet him up there because he wanted to make things between them work. While he was hoping that everything ends up okay, he also said that he no longer believed in love.

Meanwhile, on social media, fans are calling Big Ed fake and slamming his behavior with Rose. A lot of fans also posted about punching Big Ed on his throat.

When we first met Big Ed, it was like awwwwww he has a cute little dog, he rides a scooter, his daughter is his best friend. What a nice guy! Then it turns out he’s just another mean and selfish man with zero self awareness. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/fTgBEc50hC — teetads⁷ (@teetads) March 23, 2020

In the previous episode, the couple had a big fight over his STD test request.

He made the awkward request, during dinner, because he was getting bothered by how evasive she was with talking about her past. Ed only wanted to know more about her past romantic and sexual relationships, but she did not want to discuss these things with him. He thought that an STD test could be a good compromise for Rosemarie.

I wish Rose would just PUNCH

Big Ed in the his NO NECK FAT

FACE and walk away but those

Busy Body Producers would NOT

let it work that way they went to Rose 🌹 & talked 2 her all night so she would make up with Big Ed #90dayfiancebeforethe90days#90DayFiance production — lawana gilbert- (@Kaygirl8Lawana) March 23, 2020

At first, she was confused with the request.

She eventually realized the implications and told him how offended she was that he did not trust her. She then explained that she did not want to discuss her past relationships in detail. After that, she insisted on going home without Ed.

Even though you want to, how do you punch Big Ed in the throat? #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/u3sac19ccJ — Ima (@ImaNegg6) March 23, 2020

Big Ed on Instagram

Big Ed has been a lot active on social media recently.

The "90 Day Fiancé" cast member has been especially lively on his Instagram account. The reality series personality recently uploaded a purchase link to sticker merchandise on his account. He encouraged his fans to visit the website, which showed a variety of stickers.

Oh, Big Ed, you’ve got the personality of a hangnail. There were SO many better ways to approach that subject. There’s a reason Ed is alone in his 50s. #90DayFiance @TLC — Jim McFarlin (@BigGlowingBox) March 23, 2020

In the past week, he also uploaded a bizarre video where he compared his relationship with Rosemarie to a frog crossing a street.

In the story, the frog is supposed to be trying to get to the other side to be with a princess. It seemed that Rosemarie is the princess in the story that he narrated. In a different video, he also took the opportunity to explain why he likes wearing black clothes. He said that sticking to black clothes is a fail-safe way to style himself.

How is Rosemarie on '90 Day Fiancé' so far?

Rosemarie has not been as active as Big Ed in promoting the current "90 Day Fiancé" season. Much of their scenes on the series focused too much on her American partner, which made fans think that she has been left to the side.

Like most of the show’s cast members, she has some detractors among the fanbase. But she has been mostly shielded from more controversial reactions unlike people like Geoffrey Paschel, for example. So far, there is no indication whether she and Big Ed will continue with their relationship after the show. But based on Ed’s pronouncements online, it does not look good for the couple.