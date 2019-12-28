Dolly Parton can never be accused of lollygagging, no matter what the calendar indicates. The Guinness-honored record-holder as a female musical artist seems to be everywhere at 73, and her esteem and appreciation by fellow artists and admirers seem only to grow.

Dolly Parton was instilled by her parents to value hard work as one of twelve children raised in Sevier County in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, and those lessons took hold for life within the Country Music queen. The humble roots of the Parton clan are beautifully depicted in songs like “Smoky Mountain Christmas,” which was readily translated to the screen in a Hallmark movie for 2016, and also her universal “Coat of Many Colors,” which touched the souls of listeners by the millions worldwide, long before its incarnation on the small screen by NBC in 2015.

As it turns out, Dolly Parton was again part of the Hallmark network again this Christmas. “Christmas at Dollywood” put both the unparalleled singer-songwriter and her family-friendly biographical amusement park at the center of its story. As Deadline reported on December 27, the rebroadcast of “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” still managed to be a ratings sweeper. Her new Netflix series, “Heartstrings,” takes a new slant with the stories behind her song catalog. Still, in life, and in music, Dolly doesn't forsake her roots, not even in the kitchen.

Much more than a fairy godmother

Just like in the movie set in Dollywood, portraits of the founder and successful entrepreneur seem to be everywhere, telling the history from hardship to success while still keeping gratitude. Dolly Parton, herself doesn't make an appearance until near the end of the film when she comes to review the efforts of co-stars, Niall Matter and Danica MacKellar, who both have their eyes set on career goals rather than relationships or life satisfaction. Parton gently counsels on the important questions, prompting MacKellar’s character to speak her heart.

Parton was literally a genuine lifeline and far less of a fictional heroine in her fulfilled pledge of $1000 per month to 921 of those devastated by the 2016 wildfires which overtook Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and much of Sevier County, through six months.

Every check was personally cut and the funds delivered. Dolly Parton doesn’t mind being Mother Goose or “the book lady” to the thousands of children who receive books mailed to their home in their name through her Imagination Library. Last year, the literacy initiative officially passed distribution of 1 million books to children under 6, in honor of the father who couldn't read but was “the smartest man I'll ever know,” according to Dolly Rebecca Parton.

For the “Heartstrings” series inspired by Dolly Parton's vast song catalog, showrunner, Sean Smith, took some creative liberties. On the song, “Jolene” which Dolly hinted to be inspired by a flirty bank teller, Smith created the back story of the title character, explaining the “why that made her do the things she did,” as Parton explained during her visit on “Today” just before Christmas.

“Heartstrings” was released just in time for the holidays in November.

Still drawing on an old-time favorite

Dolly Parton reflected on the memories of her hardscrabble youth in the mountains, and despite their circumstances, she and her siblings never lost sight of gratitude as they created their homemade ornaments, decorations and “special things Mama made” to celebrate Christmas and its meaning.

Those recollections are brought to life in the TV-rendering of “Coat of Many Colors,” already considered a Christmas classic. Oddly enough, the nearest rating competition to the autobiographical story was ABC’s “Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition,” for the night after Christmas.

Paul Hollywood is perhaps a bit too persnickety and highbrow for the Dolly Parton table, but her light of grace and hospitality come through in every recipe and on every record. The pastry expert would put his critiques away, and become a fan at first bite.

At home and in her career, Dolly is still cooking.