For the first time in the history of the popular reality franchise, “90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days,” season 4 will be featuring a same-sex couple. After the release of the trailer, Twitter erupted with hilarious memes made about the cast, specifically, Darcey. According to ET, Darcey will be making her big return.

Memes on Twitter

Stephanie, a 29-year-old social media influencer from New York, will be on the show with her online girlfriend, Erika. It was the 24-year-old Australian photographer who first initiated the two’s personal connection.

She messaged Stephanie online, confessing to admiring her work. They later fell in love with each other.

The couple’s inclusion into the new season will hopefully soften fans’ criticism of the franchise’s slow progress in the diversity department. Earlier this year, fan clamor for the casting of a same-sex couple reached its peak.

When the controversy erupted, TLC’s senior vice president for production and development Alon Orstein responded, teasing that several LGBT couples are already being vetted for the franchise. It seems Stephanie and Erika is part of that batch.

The couple will certainly offer a relatable narrative for LGBT viewers of the show. Stephanie, who has still not come out to her parents, is unsure about how to tell her family that she is not straight.

Stephanie’s health issues also pose a challenge for the couple. She has a rare bone marrow disorder that requires her to get travel clearance from her doctor.

This could prevent her from meeting up with Erika in Australia.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ season 4 gets first trailer

The trailer of the show’s fourth season offers a sneak peek into the challenges that the couples will be facing. The first half of the clip focused on the American members of the cast. They talk about how excited they are to meet their lovers.

Perhaps most interestingly, Darcey and Tom are featured in the teaser. The couple, who was a fan-favorite in the last season, were shown being uncomfortable around each other.

In one part of the video, Darcey told the cameras how she does not trust Tom at all.

Season 4 cast members

Apart from the couples mentioned above, “90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days” season 4 also has other interesting pairs to highlight.

Among these couples are Geoffrey and Varya.

The 41-year old guy from Tennessee had a pretty rough few years after he experienced the loss of his son and a second divorce. He met the 30-year old Varya on an international dating site. Despite the cultural differences he had with the Russian woman, they realized that they share a love of adventure.

Another exciting couple is Ed and Rosemarie. The 54-year old Ed met Rosemarie on social media. He flew from his home state of California to the Philippines, where he planned to propose to her. However, Rosemarie’s past and his daughter’s disapproval may stop him from getting his second shot at love.