"90 Day Fiance's" Larissa Lima astonished a lot of her fans after she confirmed that she is willing to share her n*de pictures for a subscription. In an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked her if she is planning to show her nude pictures on the subscription service OnlyFans. She answered that people will be able to see them if they subscribe to her account soon. She then teased that the subscription link will become available in the next few weeks.

Lima appeared on "90 Day Fiancé" with Colt Johnson. The Brazilian-born reality show cast member first talked to Johnson online.

They met up in person in Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro. Unsurprisingly, he proposed to her within days.

Larissa Lima and her rough 2019

Larissa Lima has had a difficult time, this past year, due to the many challenges she faced in her personal and professional life. It can be recalled that Lima broke up with his ex-husband, Colt Johnson, last year. They tried to work through their issues but things eventually became too overwhelming for them.

The separation became ugly when she allegedly assaulted her former partner. She was even arrested for multiple counts of domestic violence for the alleged assault. It was this incident that led to their divorce. She also confessed that she has been dealing with anxiety and depression. She explained that it was the reason she took a break from social media, earlier this year.

She also criticized fans for thinking that she had plastic surgery during the social media break.

According to her, she will not hesitate to admit if she indeed had plastic surgery. In fact, she has already consulted with potential doctors. To explain her absence on social media, she uploaded a photo of her fingernails. She wrote how tough it was to face the fallout from the events of the last 12 months.

Last month, she also confirmed that she found out a fan has disturbing obsessive stalker-ish interest on her.

She said that the fan used an Instagram account to send abusive language to her. Things got worse when the fan started harassing her family and friends. She acknowledged how challenging fame has been for her. Even with that, she said that she draws the line at the harassment of her loved ones.

Other stars on going n*de-for-pay

Larissa Lima is hardly the first "90 Day Fiancé" to sell off her n*des online. Stephanie Matto, who is in the first same-sex relationship of the franchise, also admitted that she used to sell her nudes. She said that it was a good way for her to have supplemental income. Matto also said that she was not ashamed of what she did.

Colombian-born cast member Paola Mayfield also had a topless photoshoot a few years ago. It became an issue with her and her husband Russ. But they eventually made peace with it.