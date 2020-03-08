Juliana Custodio is one of the most beautiful cast members to ever join "90 Day Fiancé." She uploaded a picture on her Instagram, recently, and her fans loved it! In the photo, the Brazilian reality star posed in front of a cream-colored background, with her looking intently into the camera. She wore a monochromatic ensemble made up of a light brown top, beige pair of pants, and a chocolate-colored jacket.

Juliana Custodio officially a model in America

As shown on "90 Day Fiancé," Juliana Custodio is now an American citizen.

This enabled her to finally sign a modeling contract. According to her husband, Michael Jessen, a renowned modeling agency contacted her recently. She eventually signed with them and is already scheduled for some photoshoots soon. It helps that Custodio has modeling experience in the past. However, due to the competitive nature of the American modeling industry, she will have to step up a lot.

The modeling opportunities in America are a long way from the poverty Custodio experienced as a young girl in her home country of Brazil.

It is also great that she is married to co-star Michael Jessen now. Along with her lucrative modeling career, this gives her a lot of financial security.

Custodio and Michael Jessen on '90 Day Fiancé'

Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio are undoubtedly one of the most interesting cast members on any season of "90 Day Fiancé." The couple first met each other at a yacht party in Croatia. Jessen attended the event as he was a friend of the person who organized it.

Custodio, on the other hand, was at the party for a modeling job. Jessen has a pretty good financial background behind him. He grew in a slightly affluent home when he was young, which gave him the opportunity to learn how to play music.

He carved a career as a musician. He also invested in a wine business and auction events. According to Custodio, she got attracted to him because of his beautiful green eyes.

She also said that she likes the fact that she plays instruments. There was a point when it seemed that Custodio will not able to retrieve a visa. Back then, Jessen mentioned that he was willing to move to Brazil if Custodio cannot enter America.

Fortunately, she successfully got the visa. When she arrived in Jessen’s home, however, she had to adjust to another lifestyle as she had to serve as the stepmother to his two children. The fact that their mom is still in their lives made things a bit difficult for Custodio.

Ever since appearing on the show, the two faced a lot of questions from fans about their relationship.

Much of the fascination can be attributed to the massive age gap between them. Custodio also got offended recently after someone asked her about being a prostitute in the past.