"90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," premiered its fourth season last month, and there are signs that it could be the most dramatic season ever. All the couples have some issues to figure out, and each episode has been very engaging thus far. Of the new couple's on the show this season, Ed Brown and Rosemarie have had fans talking the most.

Rosemarie’s family is about suck Ed dry. Sister already said the age gap and the fact that he’s a big guy doesn’t matter because he’s rich 💀 #90DayFiance — Big Mama! Your Arm!! (@AshleyShyMiller) March 9, 2020

Big Ed and Rosemarie's relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

One of the reasons for the couple’s popularity has been their huge age difference.

Ed is 54-years-old while his Philippine girlfriend is 23, reports ET. Big Ed [VIDEO] has told producers that he had almost given up on love before he met Rosemarie.

Big Ed is a catfish & Rosemarie and here family scamming #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/F1Fv0rlISA — ♡ ♡ 𝓡𝓮𝓭𝓭𝔃𝔃 ♡ ♡ (@Reddzz730) March 2, 2020

The reality star hadn’t dated for 28 years, which is longer than his current girlfriend’s age. In addition to this, Big Ed told Rosemarie a few lies as he courted her online.

Big Ed questioning her in the cab about being in the hotel with other guys is already giving me creepy father vibes. You already have a daughter sir. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/BdJVfJXtMa — Mya Joseph (@_annamya) March 9, 2020

The 54-year-old was not honest about his real height, telling Rosemarie that he was 5’2”, instead of his true height, 4’11”.

The professional photographer has Klippel-Feil syndrome, a condition where two of the seven neck vertebrae fuse. Big Ed had said that people have made fun of him all his life. That was the case when the show premiered after some fans made fun of his appearance.

What Rose really sees in Big Ed. Sad but true. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/vk4BlLXl9Q — JTA (@JtaranaJim) March 9, 2020

Did Big Ed’s lied to Rosemarie?

Big Ed’s may have lied to Rosemarie in an attempt to make her like him, but fans have not shied away from making fun of the couple.

However, Big Ed is used to people making fun of his looks. His biggest worry is that Rosemarie may find out some of the other secrets that he has been keeping from her. His 23-year-old girlfriend has a four-year-old son but she has said that she wants more kids in the future. Big Ed, on the other hand, is considering having a vasectomy. The 54-year-old is willing to raise Prince, Rosemarie’s son, but he does not plan to have any children with her.

Okay I'm gonna say it. The whole big ed situation is creepy. He had to go find a young lady younger than his daughter in dire straits knowing she needs him to have her validate him so he can accuse her of scamming.the power difference is just gross. #90DayFiance — Femme Noir (@sojourner_real) March 9, 2020

Big Ed already has a 29-year-old daughter of his own, and the two have clashed over his relationship with Rosemarie. His daughter, Tiffany, was upset that he was dating a much younger woman than her. She did not agree with his decision to go on the show, but they have since resolved their differences.

Ed explained that he was happy with Rosemarie and hoped that her daughter would accept her. His friends are also skeptical about his Filipino girlfriend.

Big Ed is about to take his little girl to Disney#90DayFiance #90DaysFiance pic.twitter.com/8Oc2qD3rb8 — SeekingSea (@sea_seeking) March 9, 2020

They have pointed out that she could be after his money since he has already bought gifts worth an estimated $5,000. Big Ed also had a recent scare after Rosemarie’s sister messaged him and asked him for money. However, the 54-year-old believes that his girlfriend is in love with him. He will do whatever it takes to make their relationship work.

