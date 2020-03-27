"90 Day Fiancé" fans are abuzz after reports that Jenny is in India right now. Many are curious whether she is there to finally marry Sumit. On Thursday, Jenny uploaded a close-up selfie photo of herself on Instagram. She also tagged Sumit’s account, in the post, which raised questions among fans. In this post, fans bombarded Jenny with marriage questions.

Jenny ignored the questions in the comments section. The two personalities, who appeared on the franchise’s "The Other Way" spinoff series, have a horde of fans rooting for their relationship.

With the rumors that Jenny is in Sumit’s home country, they want to know if there is a chance that they will marry soon or are already married. Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for an answer from Jenny.

Challenges Sumit and Jenny faced on '90 Day Fiance'

The road has not always been smooth for Sumit and Jenny on the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. The two reality show personalities had a tough time due to many circumstances in their individual lives. Their first problem arose when Jenny found out that Sumit used the picture of a different person when they first talked on social media.

Apparently, he intended it to be a catfishing scam until he fell in love with her. He admitted his initial intentions to Jenny, who had a hard time processing the information.

Sumit received a lot of flak online after the catfishing scam was revealed. Some "90 Day Fiance" fans also slammed Jenny for allegedly trying to cash in on their admittedly compelling story. The cultural differences between the two also proved to be a major stumbling block.

Sumit, who grew up in India, was used to a conservative lifestyle. Jenny, on the other hand, was exposed to a more liberal upbringing in the United States.

Controversial revelation about Sumit

But what almost wrecked their relationship on "90 Day Fiancé" was the revelation that Sumit was already married. Jenny did not have any clue about it and only sussed it when she visited him in his hometown. She discovered the fact in a dramatic way, which involved Sumit’s supposed father-in-law knocking on their home’s door.

After that, more family members of Sumit’s wife arrived and demanded that he choose between his wife and Jenny.

There, she learned that Sumit was in an arranged marriage, which is common in India. His wife’s family then threatened him that they will have him arrested for being with another woman. Confused by everything, Jenny chose to leave the house at that time. She immediately phoned her daughter, Christina, to tell her about what happened. Christina, who already does not trust her mother’s boyfriend, was angry at the possibility that her mother could have been hurt because of Sumit’s lies.