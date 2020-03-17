Usman Umar revealed what he thought of Lisa Hamme in bed and it shocked a lot of fans. In the latest episode of the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," Umar admitted that he was impressed with how intimate they got. According to him, she was “70 percent good” in bed, which was good enough for him. Their public displays of affection also notably made many people uncomfortable in conservative Nigeria. This included his roommates, who he brought along in some parts of the trip, reports ET.

When you realize you just had sex with someone 70% good. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/biNH7wAw3m — Mr Big Chest (@billypolley1) March 16, 2020

Lisa Hamme meets up with Usman Umar in Nigeria

The recent statements made by Usman Umar are a result of the trip Lisa Hamme made to Nigeria. So far, the "90 Day Fiancé" visit has been an eventful time for both of them. When asked about her first impression of Umar, she explained how great she felt about their meeting. According to her, he is more gorgeous in person than online.

Unfortunately, he was not as positive with her physical looks as she was with him.

When you bust a hip giving 70% of your all ...

#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/ThnX28s9eD — Lisa J (@Sugarfix0613) March 16, 2020

However, things went downhill when she stopped by his home. His home in the Nigerian city of Kaduna proved to be a huge disappointment for Hamme. Umar’s home is located in a house that he shares with two other people.

It was an incredibly small space, which also has a child-size mattress. Then, she saw the bathroom that the house’s residents use. She no longer held back, telling him how distressed she is about the sight of his home.

So nasty. They have oral sex in Nigeria, he was just trying to not have to go down on your 70% good old snatch #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/cLcLJiWNOC — AYo Esq. (@Ayo48) March 16, 2020

Later in the episode, Hamme confessed how thankful she was that she did not stay there.

She chose to stay in a hotel instead. It seemed that fans share her dislike of Umar's home. For a lot of them, the house does not look like a place a celebrity would live in. Because of this, a lot of them are now questioning whether or not he actually has a celebrity status in Nigeria.

Umar, Hamme face various relationship problems

Of course, things are not easy for Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme on "90 Day Fiancé." The difference in their respective cultures is one huge challenge for them. Umar is a public personality in Nigeria, which helped him amass a huge following. He has a lot of female fans, in particular, which could be a problem with Hamme.

Hamme admits that she can be incredibly possessive with her lovers. In one teaser clip for the season, Umar and Hamme were shown arguing with each other. Based on their conversation, it looks like Hamme became jealous of how Umar is interacting with his fans.

It can be recalled that it was Umar who applied for them to be on the show. Hamme was hesitant at first. But she eventually consented to it. "90 Day Fiancé" fans will see more of Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme in the upcoming episodes of Before the 90 Days. The next episode of the franchise will air on Sunday, March 22, at 08:00 PM ET/PT on TLC.