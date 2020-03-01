Darcey Silva knows "90 Day Fiancé" fans are puzzled about her relationship with Tom Brooks. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she acknowledged that the two of them are in a unique situation that may be difficult to understand for fans. She felt that Tom was not being totally honest and that did not sit well with her.

She also blasted people who say that her numerous relationships on the show were just for the show. According to her, she is not “desperate” to be part of a romantic relationship.

She even said that all the relationships she has had on the reality series were real. Silva also teased fans that they will see a new side of her in the new season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks have had numerous arguments in the past seasons of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days." But in a preview of Season 4, it looks like their relationship could be ending. In the clip, she is seen bluntly telling Brooks that she does not trust her. It also does not help that they are in a long-distance relationship (Brooks is in the U.K.

Silva is Connecticut).

Darcey Silva on her '90 Day Fiancé' relationships with Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester

It is an understatement to say that Darcey Silva did not have the easiest time on the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. The status of her relationship with Tom Brooks is rocky at best. During the tell-all special of the third season of "Before the 90 Days," they appear to still be working out their issues.

The next episodes will reveal if they will be able to resolve whatever issues they have with each other. Before Brooks, Darcey Silva was in a relationship with Jesse Meester. Meester, who hails from Amsterdam, was also featured on the show with Silva.

What surprised many fans is the fact that both Brooks and Meester have become good friends. When asked about the unlikely friendship, she said that she did not approve of it.

According to Silva, Brooks knows very well what Meester did to her during their relationship. Since her two exes are friends now, she feels like the two of them are teaming up against her. However, she said that she will try her best to not give them attention anymore.

Meester also fired back at Silva, saying that she manipulated both of them from the start. Through an Instagram Story, he said that Brooks reached out to him recently. They talked about their respective relationships with Silva. They then realized that she has been lying to both of them. He also said that she pitted them against each other constantly.

Because of her statements to them, each of them thought that the other was a bad person. The second episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90" Days will air on Sunday, March 01, at 08:00 pm ET.