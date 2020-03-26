Big Ed uploaded another video on Instagram this week. This time, the "90 Day Fiancé" star finally answered viewers’ questions as to why he is always wearing black. The reality star acknowledged fans’ observations that he likes wearing black clothes. He also joked that people should be careful when carrying bleach around. He then pointed a faded part of his shirt, which he said was the effect of a washcloth soaked in bleach.

Big Ed further explained that there are two types of people who like wearing black.

He said that the first one is people who know about a lot about fashion and the second one is people who just know enough about fashion to not wear bad clothes.

Big Ed is incredibly active on Instagram this week

Big Ed has been pretty active on Instagram in the past week. Recently, he had a lot of time to address various issues about him on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Earlier this week, the San Diego-based star also uploaded a bizarre video on Instagram. In the clip, he compared his relationship with Rosemarie to the tale of a frog that got ran over while crossing a street.

The frog wants to go to the other side of the street because he wants to meet up with the princess.

Based on the interpretation of his followers, Rosemarie is the princess that Big Ed is referring to. He also talked about how frogs always bump their butts when they hop, which indicates that he already considers the relationship a failure. At the end of the video, he expressed his gratitude to his fans for always supporting him on the show.

He then urged everyone to take care and stay in if possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosemarie and Big Ed relationship crumbles on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'

Meanwhile, "90 Day Fiancé" fans slammed Big Ed after Sunday’s episode. This was after he controversially told his girlfriend, Rosemarie, to take an STD test. At first, Rosemarie did not understand his request yet. But when she finally realized what he is asking, she expressed how offended and disappointed she is at her boyfriend.

The reason why Big Ed asked for the STD test is that Rosemarie was being secretive about her past. He promised that he will no longer ask about her past life but he also wanted to make sure that she was not the type to sleep around. The STD test was the compromise that he thought of. Unsurprisingly, many of the show’s fans criticized Big Ed for how he handled the entire thing. While they understood his reasons for asking for an STD test, they say he could have done it in a less offensive way. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days."