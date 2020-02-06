Fans can expect to see the return of Harrison Ford in the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise. The name of the movie is not disclosed, neither the storyline.

Daily Mail UK says Kathleen Kennedy, head of Lucasfilm has revealed this while walking the BAFTA red carpet and prior to receiving the BAFTA Fellowship. She also confirmed that "Indiana Jones 5" would not be a reboot and that Ford would be there in the film. In her words – “Harrison Ford will be involved… It’s not a reboot. It’s a continuation.” She also dropped hints that the work has started on the script.

Harrison Ford is in his late 70s and Kennedy is confident that age would not be a problem with the seasoned actor. His fans would be waiting to see him in the next Indiana Jones movie.

Harrison Ford 'Can't Wait' to Return for Indiana Jones 5: 'It's Not a Reboot,' Says Kathleen Kennedy https://t.co/XVt30fsvFJ — People (@people) February 5, 2020

Daily Mail UK goes on to say Steven Spielberg would be back as director. He had directed all the four earlier Movies in the franchise. disney has set the release date of this film of Harrison Ford as July 9, 2021.

There was a discussion on a probable fifth film after “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008 itself. There were speculations that some other actor could replace Ford but, as on date, that is not happening.

Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford appear inseparable

George Lucas' company LucasFilm, had developed both the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. Disney purchased it in 2012 and got the franchise rights.

Subsequently, they acquired the distribution rights from Paramount in 2013. They had been working on the sequel. In 2016 and even announced a release date for Indiana Jones 5 starring Harrison Ford and directed by Steven Spielberg. At that time responsibility of the script was with David Koepp. However, there were delays and confusion about who would write the script. In July 2018, a new scriptwriter Jonathan Kasdan came on the scene.

Later, it was Dan Fogelman and, finally, Koepp confirmed that he was back in the team. Disney has now said release date would be July 9, 2021.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed Indiana Jones 5 is in active development and Harrison Ford is still set to reprise his iconic role. https://t.co/HIAILUVyiz pic.twitter.com/OgbvAv9rKF — IGN (@IGN) February 4, 2020

Daily Mail UK describes the checkered history of the franchise. It began in 1981 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Then followed “The Temple of Doom” in 1984, “The Last Crusade” in 1989 and finally “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008.

Each of these had modest budgets but raked in many times more.

Harrison Ford can deliver the goods

According to Slashfilm, Disney indicates progress on Indiana Jones 5. It confirms the presence of director Steven Spielberg and star Harrison Ford and the project is moving ahead. It is still untitled with the storyline not known, neither the list of other actors. However, Disney has announced the release date. It has already shifted an earlier date and all those associated with it have to ensure that the next Indiana Jones film meets the schedule. Incidentally, when it releases Harrison Ford would be on the verge of celebrating his 79th birthday.

Kennedy says the franchise wants him to be in the role of the famed archeologist and adventurer. It seems he is eager to do it again. Regarding the sequel, Spielberg had said a few years ago – “The one thing I will tell you is I’m not killing off Harrison [Ford] at the end of it.”

Harrison Ford as the archeologist/adventurer

Thanks to Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones has kept the viewers thrilled with his exploits as an archeologist/adventurer for nearly four decades. The first one was “Raiders of the Lost Ark” released in 1981 which was related to an incident in the 1930s. In fact, the first three were during the same period while the fourth was in the late 1950s.

It remains to be seen which period is depicted in the storyline of the fifth. Harrison Ford is a versatile actor and can do justice to any role.