"90 Day Fiancé" star Larissa Lima confessed that she has been struggling with her mental health lately. On her official Instagram account, she clarified that she was not off social media because of plastic surgery. Instead, she had been dealing with her anxiety and depression. She even attached a picture of her ugly fingernails during her bout of depression to show how tough it was.

Larissa on plastic surgery

Fans may have thought about the plastic surgery theory because of Lima’s own previous statements about it.

In January, she said that she had already done consultations with potential surgeons that will help her achieve her ideal body. Recently, Lima raised eyebrows among fans after she disclosed that an obsessive stalker haunted her.

Last month, Lima revealed on her Instagram Stories that the fan had a disturbing obsessive interest on her. According to her, the weird behavior started when the fan posted hurtful comments on her social media posts. It did not take long for the fan to send harassing messages to her.

The fan then began messaging Lima’s loved ones.

While she admits that she already expected the challenges that come with being a public figure, she is not just going to sit down while someone harasses her and her loved ones. She felt that the fan almost ruined her reputation and mental well-being.

Larissa Lima on '90 Day Fiancé'

Larissa Lima was a controversial figure during her season on "90 Day Fiancé." The Brazilian-born reality show personality appeared on the franchise with her ex-husband Colt Johnson.

It was shown that Johnson proposed to Lima days after their initial meet-ups in Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro. The two of them struggled to have a peaceful relationship because of Lima’s huge demands. Despite all that, they still decided to marry each other.

Lima and Johnson had to make some adjustments to their lives. Johnson, who was used to being with his mom and their three cats, was in a serious relationship for the first time in a while.

Thankfully even though they had problems, Lima became close to Johnson’s mother, Debbie.

Things took a dark turn, however, when she got arrested for multiple counts of domestic violence against her husband. Johnson eventually filed for divorce after a 10-month marriage. At this point, it looks like Lima will not be making the return to the franchise with her ex-husband Johnson. It is still unclear as to what Lima’s role will be in the upcoming season of "Happily Ever After." So far, she has also not confirmed to be dating anyone that she could partner with on the show. Let us know what you think about Larissa Lima, put your comment in the comment section.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."