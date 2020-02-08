Free of their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying some quiet time in Canada with their son Archie. They went there to attend a private JPMorgan Summit in Miami and they have not disclosed their plans yet. Obviously, their fans and well-wishers are curious to know. They have the reach to be among world leaders or with power couples like the Obamas, or even the red carpets with Hollywood royalty. In this context, their invitation to attend the Oscars is significant. It seems the organizers of the Oscars invited them to present the Best Picture award.

However, they declined. In the words of a reliable source cited by The Mirror, they "were honored by the request, but declined the invitation."

Organizers had hoped they’d take part in Hollywood’s biggest night https://t.co/Z1WpSeFgyQ — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) February 7, 2020

Harpers Bazaar says the appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at an event like the Academy Awards would have boosted their image. They would have got an opportunity to interact with highbrow and exclusive A-listers of the world of entertainment.

That would have helped them to define their future strategies. Incidentally, the Duke of Duchess of Cambridge are associated with the BAFTAs. Prince William is its president. Therefore, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex could have graced the Oscars.

Prince Harry attended premiere of ‘Lion King’ in London

Meghan Markle has an acting background by virtue of the TV drama series “Suits” where she portrayed the role of Rachel.

She and her husband Prince Harry have experience of being on the red carpet. They attended the premiere of “Lion King” in London where they met Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Meghan was also at the British Fashion Awards in 2018 to honor Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller as the designer of the year. Under the circumstances, their unwillingness to be at the Oscars 2020 and give away the Best Picture award has kept the people guessing.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'were asked to present Best Picture Oscar award' https://t.co/MC80XUtvg0 pic.twitter.com/eEy21wX3rs — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 7, 2020

Harpers Bazaar mentions the fashion awards. Meghan Markle impressed the audience with her selection of dress and accessories. If she had agreed to be at the Oscars, she might have stolen the show since she does not have the pressure of being a senior royal anymore.

JP Morgan event in Miami and Prince Harry

According to Mirror UK, the Oscars is Hollywood's biggest annual event. This year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to present the Best Picture award.

“The Irishman”, “Joker” and “1917” are some of the Movies that are in line for the awards. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have turned down the invitation. If they had agreed, it would have been their most high-profile public appearance after parting ways from the Royal Family.

They appeared in Miami in their first public engagement since they stepped back as senior royals. It was a JP Morgan event at Miami’s South Beach. Harry spoke at the conference while Meghan listened. On this occasion, he opened up about his childhood. He said he did not want his child to go through what he had endured.

His intention was to protect his son Archie. Harry also admitted that he was undergoing therapy for the past three years. It had links with the death of Princess Diana, his mother.

Harry and Meghan attend JP Morgan event in Miami https://t.co/pio4uBeMvV — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 7, 2020

Prince Harry wants to protect his son

The world knows about the fairytale romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that culminated with their wedding. They became a much-loved couple and their fan following kept increasing. However, they have stepped back from being senior royals. Harry has now revealed that the death of his mother was a huge blow to him and he has not yet recovered from the tragedy.

He was a fighter pilot in Afghanistan and saw action. He started the Invictus Games for disabled war veterans. However, the death of his mother haunts him and he wants to protect his son from facing a similar situation. The family is now in Canada and there are rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could relocate to America. They are believed to be searching for a house in Los Angeles.