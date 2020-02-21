It seems "90 Day Fiancé" star Lisa Hamme is very much into her relationship with Usman Umar. In a preview for the season’s debut episode, Lisa is shown talking to her friend Nikki about her unconventional partnership with Usman. According to the Pennsylvania resident, she believes that their love is real and that they complete each other. She also acknowledged that her friends may not trust Usman right away. But she feels giddy and excited about their relationship, which is why they plan to marry.

Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar get into passionate relationship

Based on the "90 Day Fiancé" teasers, Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme seem to be in an extremely passionate partnership. Hamme is a 52-year old woman from York, Pennsylvania. Usman, on the other hand, is a popular entertainer in Nigeria, reports EOnline. His stage name is SojaBoy and he has a huge following because of his musical output.

Just like most of the franchise’s couples, the two first started connecting with each other on social media.

Unsurprisingly, they fell in love with each other fast. Within nine months, Usman had already asked Lisa’s hand for marriage. This was despite the fact that they have not met face to face yet. It is indicated that he was the one who applied for them to be on the show.

Lots of issues for Lisa and Usman

One of the reasons why Hamme’s friends are suspicious of Umar is because of his dreams to become a big celebrity in the U.S.

Hamme has noted several times her discomfort over her fiancé’s popularity among women. With the season set to air soon, she may have to get used to Umar’s fame because he has a huge female following.

While there is no doubt that the relationship is full of passion, not everything will go well for them. In previews for the season, Hamme and Umar are shown having an explosive fight over his fans. There was also a clip where he said that she was not how he expected her to be.

Lisa, Usman in the premiere episode of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 4

The first episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" may show an interesting dynamic between Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme. While the full first episode has not been aired on TLC yet, several news outlets have already access to a portion of the premiere. Based on the sneak peek to the episode, it looks like Lisa is genuinely excited to meet up with Usman in Nigeria.

She is shown getting every inch of her body waxed before she is set to fly to his home country. It will be the first time that they will be seeing each other in person so she wants to look good.

She also thinks that this will be a way for her to “recapture” her youth. Let us know what you think about Lisa and Usman's relationship. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."