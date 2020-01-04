Russ and Paola Mayfield faced a lot of challenges in their relationship on the "90 Day Fiancé" show but, they managed to work on themselves, and now they are happy together.

The birth of their baby boy, Axel, made their marriage beautiful as they are currently working hard to make sure their baby boy gets the best parenting.

When Axel was newly born, Paola complained about not being able to be social. She had to stay at home to take care of her child. She knew that her husband cared, but she got jealous that he gets to go out while she stays home with her baby.

Her husband replied, saying that Paola was very protective of their son and would not let anyone touch him.

The only regret the couple had was the way things played out with Paola's closest friend, Juan. Russ did not appreciate that Juan was always involved in their relationship on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?"

The birth of Russ and Paola baby

The Reality star couple that starred on the TLC series, "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" revealed that they had a miscarriage in the past. They married in the year 2013.

Paola and Russ were delighted to have their baby. Paola said that when people told her Happy New Year, all she cared about was finally meeting her unborn baby.

The reality couple expected a Christmas baby but, they got a New Year baby, and they were still very pleased. They were very ready to get on the adventure of training their child.

Paola and Russ wish their baby boy happy birthday

The "90 Day Fiance" duo celebrated their baby's birthday party on January 3. They picked a Star Wars theme. According to Intouch Weekly, Paola took to Instagram to express how happy she is to be a mother. She explained saying that she didn't need a day to celebrate her bundle of joy because he deserved the celebration every day. The 32-year-old tagged the photo in Colombia, where Axel was all smiles with lots of colorful balloons which spelled out, "Feliz Cumpleaños."

A few "90 Day Fiancé" stars also commented on Paola's post, wishing him a Happy one-year-old Birthday.

Paula and Karine commented, "Happy Birthday." David Toborowsky wished the one-year-old happy birthday too and made a funny joke saying that maybe Paola would order a Cameo from him and his lover, Annie. Russ also shared on his Instagram, a heartwarming speech for his son. The tv-personality thanked his son for being in his life and pointed out how Axel had grown so fast over the few months. He said that his baby had had so many first times, and he looked forward to seeing more. He posted on Axel's actual birthday on January 1, 2019. Paola posted her post-baby photos, and she looked gorgeous.