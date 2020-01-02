Months after telling the world that they are expecting a baby, Alexei and Loren Brovarnik have revealed that the baby will be a boy. The two "90 Day Fiancé" stars confirmed the news to People. They also revealed that they expect childbirth by the spring of this year.

The confirmation of the baby’s gender is not a surprise. Last month, Alexei accidentally slipped his tongue during a show. He talked about his baby, calling the child a “him.” Loren shot him an exasperated look, which made him quiet.

Loren does not want fans to get into too much detail involving her pregnancy. But she did admit that she will be having a caesarian section for the birth of the child. The two began talking about starting a family early this year. They had disagreements about the timeline at first. But they eventually settled at having their first child by mid-2020. With their first baby already on the way, it looks like the Brovarniks are right on schedule.

Brovarniks' relationship

Alexei and Loren have proven to be one of the most enduring couples in "90 Day Fiancé" franchise history.

To show how much they love each other, the couple got married twice. Not only did they marry in the United States (for visa requirements), they also held a wedding in Israel. The two have been in a marriage for four years now. They currently reside together in a home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik on '90 Day Fiancé'

Ever since they appeared on the third season of "90 Day Fiancé," a lot of fans have rooted hard for the couple. Alexei, who is originally from Ukraine, met Loren Goldstone in Israel where she was on an educational trip to learn about her Jewish heritage. The Ukrainian-born Israeli resident, on the other hand, is working as a medic in the country. The two, both 27 years old during the time of filming, fell in love with each other immediately.

They initially had problems dealing with each other.

Loren, who quit her job as an executive assistant to move to Florida, had a questionable penchant for expensive stuff.

She also has a different career path in mind for her eventual husband. She told him that he should pursue a career in the modeling industry. But that is not Alexei’s career choice. According to him, he wants to become a policeman, firefighter or paramedic.

Apart from their stint on the mothership show, they also made several appearances on the spinoff "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." This spinoff is a reaction show where a few former couples pop in to make their commentary about the reality series. They were also part of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." This spinoff is more focused on seeing the challenges faced by the couples after they tie the knot.