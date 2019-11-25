The new “Walking Dead” series finally gets a title. The second “TWD” spinoff, which is set for the spring 2020 release date, will be titled “The Walking Dead: World Beyond.” The new trailer for the series also dropped shortly after the US airing of the main series’ season 10 midseason finale.

The new trailer features the CRM group

This 30-second trailer shows us the helicopter group also known as CRM.

As noted by Digital Spy, CRM’s three-ringed symbol is also seen.

You can take a look at the trailer down below.

This is the same group that took Rick Grimes away from the main show in season 9, episode 5.

This mysterious group also played a role in “Fear the Walking Dead” season 5 when Althea met one of the group’s members named Isabelle. During their encounter, Isabelle revealed the group’s goal, saying that they want to create a better world for the future and will kill anyone who stands in their way.

In the last seconds of the newly-released trailer, one member, seemingly the leader of CRM is saying: “We are the last light of the world. We are the last hope.”

This woman (played by Emmy winner Julia Ormond) is accompanied by the group’s armed unit who are then seen shooting at the bunch of walkers.

Created by Scott Gimple and Matt Negrete, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” takes place 10 years into the zombie apocalypse.

The first trailer for the series dropped at New York Comic-Con earlier this year. You can watch it down below.

Scott Gimple shares a photo of the script on Instagram

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, “The Walking Dead’s” longtime showrunner turned chief content officer Scott M. Gimple also revealed the new series’ title on Instagram alongside a first look at the script for the pilot episode titled “Brave.”

Speaking at the New York Comic-Con earlier this year, Gimple talked about the new group of survivors.

He explained that the series will focus on the younger characters who have grown up in the apocalypse. They are aware of the walkers but have never really encountered them because they’ve been living beyond walls.

Gimple also added that there’s going to be a quest aspect to this show, meaning that the characters will be going somewhere. They would have to leave the safe zone behind and expose themselves to the dangers of the outside world.

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” will premiere in spring 2020 on AMC in the US and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

"TWD" season 10 returns on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

