"90 Day Fiancé" star Ashley Martson is finally ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool. The reality star wrote the declaration on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 05. She also joked that the next person she will be dating may have to undergo a background check and sign a non-disclosure agreement. The quip was a hit at ex-husband Jay Smith, who was arrested in July after a violation of a protection from abuse order she filed. The Jamaican may be deported because of the case.

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith’s relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

Jay Smith and Ashley Martson have always had a contentious relationship on "90 Day Fiancé." The two met each other in Jamaica when Martson was in town for a friend’s wedding. They communicated through social media for the next few months until Martson returned to propose to him. Smith then moved to Martson’s Pennsylvania home with her two daughters.

They got married in Las Vegas last year. However, Martson got heartbroken when she learned that Smith registered on the dating app Tinder.

She filed for divorce in January this year but eventually changed her mind. She re-filed for divorce in April when she is informed of him cheating on her. They have been separated for months, even before the divorce got finalized in October.

Martson actually sparked concern, among her fans, after she revealed that she still loves her ex-husband. She posted a photo of her, from April, with teary mascara smudges all over her face. In the lengthy Instagram caption, she confessed how it has been tough to get over her ex. She also urged her followers to let themselves be vulnerable.

Martson on fight with Angelina Pivarnick

It can be remembered that Ashley Martson had a major fight with Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick during a charity event last month.

Martson has broken her silence regarding the incident, expressing sadness about how the altercation took away attention from the event’s beneficiaries.

According to her, she went to the event with the purpose of highlighting the challenges and struggles that homeless children face. She encouraged the media to write more stories about the benefitting charity, instead of the fight she and Pivarnick had.

The former "90 Day Fiancé" star claims that it was Pivarnick who started the fight. According to her, Pivarnick allegedly told people stories about her during the party. She tried to ignore the chatter at first. But when she could no longer take it, she confronted the Jersey Shore cast member.

Talent manager Johnny Donovan organized the annual Christmas charity event, which will benefit the Little Flower Children Services of New York. Donovan currently serves as Pivarnick’s publicist. Pivarnick has chosen to stay mum about the controversy. She, however, posted some cryptic remarks on social media that people think may be in reference to Martson and the fight.