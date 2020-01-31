The "90 Day Fiancé" star, Annie Toborowsky, is known for her incredible talent for cooking. The Thailand native is happily married to David Toborowsky, from America. They met in Thailand through a mutual friend. Although their age difference is large, the two are in love with each other, and fans can't help but love them every day.

They are currently in Scottsdale, and Annie has been posting images of herself in amazing gowns and showing off her cooking skills. Fans have often begged her to come live with them as her food always looks amazing.

Annie Toborowsky cooks an amazing meal

Annie Toborowsky posted a well-arranged meal for her fans to see. In her caption, she described the meal, saying that she prepared three meals; egg curry with shrimps, steamed eggs with green onions, and eggplant salad. She posted four different photos of her meal.

I just love @toborowsky_david and Annie! My faves~ I'd love to cook with Annie! Kalani and Aseulu are awesome too! @davi #Pillowtalk #90dayfiance — AmyRosenthalGanaden (@Aimyloo) September 23, 2019

Her fans were pleased to see Annie's food once again.

A fan commented that the "90 Day Fiancé" star needed to open a restaurant, because of how amazing her food looked. The fan added a drooling emoji, and Annie replied to the comment with a smiling emoji. Another fan commented that her food looked delicious. He later complimented her, saying she was an excellent cook.

The "90 Day Fiancé" cast member often cooks for "Pillow Talk," and fans love it. One of her fans even asked her in the comments if the food was for the "Pillow Talk" show.

The fan ended by saying they loved it when she cooked on "Pillow Talk." Annie replied, saying that she also loved it.

Annie Toborowsky in a beautiful black dress

Asides being a loving person and a great cook. Annie Toborowsky is also very good at fashion. The 24-year-old posed in a picture she posted on her Instagram. She wore a beautiful black dress, with cute accessories, and a red purse. She wished everyone a good day in her caption.

Paola Mayfield, a fellow cast member of the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise, commented with three heart emojis. Annie replied with the same emojis, and David replied with two heart eyes emojis.

She posted another one, in the black dress again. She said in her comment that it was her and her husband's first golf tournament at the Phoenix Open. Her husband, David, commented, saying that she looked very beautiful, and she replied, saying thank you.

One of Annie's fans commented that she also wanted to go there. She also asked the couple to say hi to the "Tiger."

Another fan commented, saying that they loved the Thailand native's top bun in the photo.

She also asked if they were her real hair or hair extensions. The star replied, saying that it was hair extensions.

A fan said that the Toborowsky couple was the cutest couple on "Pillow Talk," and they were amazing.