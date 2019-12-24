For loyal “Hawaii Five-O” fans, a week without the most elite crime-fighting force in TV land, much less on the island, can seem like forever. Rudolph reruns run high on the delight of the Christmas season, but don't ever take the place of hard hits and high-intensity chases for perpetrators. There is still a little over a week to go before the long-awaited crossover event dreamed of for “Hawaii Five-O”/” Magnum P.I., but thanks to Spoiler TV on December 23, faithful fans got a welcome treat.

Nine prime clips from the two-hours between the two dramas were delivered right on time, ahead of the January 3 winter premiere.

Santa must have had lots of names on the “Nice List” from both beloved series because there is plenty to love in the “Hawaii Five-O” and “Magnum P.I. exchanges revealed, so the full episode must be a banquet of deliciousness.

A real win-win proposition

“Hawaii Five-O” has been the most successful reboot of any TV series in history, now in its 10th season. Alex O'Loughlin defers any praise for his talents. Instead, he lauds creator-producer, Peter Lenkov, for his “creative mind” and “constant” ability to come up with new material and storylines, which never arise from thin air.

The actor honored Lenkov with his remarks last March at PaleyFest, mentioning that he takes pride in being involved in a show with such longevity. In fact, the creative process can be more difficult with a series of such familiarity and history.

“Magnum P.I.” has only filled a permanent spot in the CBS Friday night crime-fighter roster for a bit over two years, but still has Peter Lenkov at the helm and a similar military hero theme. Even if Jay Hernandez, as Thomas Magnum, and his assistant, Higgins (Perdita Weeks) don't have to abide by the same restrictions of justice and ethics as the team of “Five-O,” under oath to the governor, the state, and the nation, they find common ground and learn a few tricks from each other in the preview glimpses. The forces from “Hawaii Five-O’s” Season 10 winter premiere, "Ihea 'oe i ka wa a ka ua e loku ana?" (Where Were You When the Rain was Pouring?), and “Magnum P.I.’s “Desperate Measures” feel a common cause in busting these crooks.

It all unfolds from a typical case of infidelity on the P.I. end, but goes much deeper for McGarrett and company. This New Year start won't leave any fans snoozing.

The gone and the unguarded

Wo Fat’s widow made her first appearance as the ruthless, avenging villainess, Dayo Mei (Eugenia Yuan), in the fall finale, and already seemed set on Junior Reigns (Beulah Koale) as her target. Their conversation over his vintage El Camino was menacing, more so because he didn't realize who was getting the specifications.

Tani (Meaghan Rath) and Quinn (Katrina Law) are on duty when the desperate word comes that Junior has been taken by one of Mei’s henchmen, and an invaluable list of CIA agents is in danger of being revealed. The girls are tough enough to take on Godzilla and the Gotti family at once, but they know they need help to pull off the massive multiple rescues alone.

They go to Higgins and Magnum as an intercession. All the details will come later. Tani can't help but take things personally in this case, and she takes the trophy for the no-nonsense, tough girl in dealing with a computer hacker who doesn't do the right thing.

Steve McGarrett gets the hero treatment from Magnum’s own guys in one of the clips, and Thomas can only grin and bear it. Some things never change. Steve still takes the wheel of the private investigator’s red Ferrari, astounded that Magnum can afford it. After all, the “Hawaii Five-O” boss is basically a civil servant with military retirement.

He can only afford the payments on his new red truck or this season.

Lou Grover (Chi McBride) derides Magnum as a “creep and peep,” but fans can rest assured that the seasoned Chicago cop will cooperate with whoever he must for the safe return of Reigns. The price will be exacted for that purloined list of agents, too. Justice may take a full season, but it will come. “Hawaii Five-O” and “Magnum P.I.” get paid for results.

Another reassuring hint

Scores of longtime “Hawaii Five-O” fans are sweating it out over the character of Adam Noshimuri (Ian Anthony Dale) seemingly taking a deep dive under again with Japanese crime lords.

Dale is much too much of a professional to give away plot secrets, but per Distractify and TVLine two weeks ago, the star gave viewers a clue that they can stop worrying.

The dilemma of his heart and his heritage has entwined Adam's character for years, and the Yakuza ties will hold him to a degree through the story arc this season. Ian Anthony Dale is thrilled to be directing one of the pivotal “really juicy” episodes, and his character is bound by love to protect and rescue Tamiko (Brittany Ishibashi). No matter how deep Adam goes, Ian Anthony Dale seems to be staying put, and seated in the director’s chair on “Hawaii Five-O.”

The second half of Season 10 seems to still be scorching with excitement and staying true to “ohana.”