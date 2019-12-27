marvel fans have plenty to look forward to in 2020. The brand has a bright future this year with three projects that are destined for success. 2019 was definitely Marvel's best year, thanks in part to "Avengers: Endgame." The question fans are wondering now is, how do they follow up that success. Marvel has announced a trio of projects being developed for 2020.

Marvel returns to the big screen in May, with the release of their long-awaited "Black Widow," movie, starting the summer movie season.

Fans have been dying for Black Widow to get her own solo film since her debut appearance in "Iron Man 2," which makes it a decade by the time the movie releases. Saying the movie is highly anticipated is a serious understatement.

'Black Widow' has been in the works for 15 years

The project has been in development since 2004 when Lionsgate had the rights to Black Widow, it's been no easy road to get it to theaters. That means there will be less room for mistakes when it hits. Fans trust Marvel has all the kinks worked out, between how long it's taken for them to get the film done and the studio's record with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The standard for female-led solo films has drastically changed since then, too. The box office successes of "Wonder Woman," and "Captain Marvel" have proven that female superheroes can draw crowds at theaters and be box office hits, just as much as their male counterparts. "Wonder Woman 1984," is set to be released in June 2020, which will be a comparison between the two competing studios. "Black Widow" definitely has its work cut out for it, but with Scarlett Johansson taking lead and Cate Shortland directing, that's a perfect team up for an origin film.

Marvel turning their attention towards theme parks

Marvel will turn their attention towards Disney's theme parks in the summer, when they officially open Avengers Campus, at Disney California Adventure. This upcoming project has been a massive investment for Disney.

Fans have seen the excitement that surrounded the launch of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland, now it's Marvel's turn. Avengers Campus has the ability to something truly memorable. There have been other Marvel attractions; California Adventure opened "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride a few years ago, and Treasure Island in Las Vegas has Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Universal Studios has Marvel Super Hero Island.

Disney known for its theme parks and this could be a new level of interactivity. With all the details put into Galaxy's Edge, there's no reason to believe that they would not put the same effort into Avengers Campus. Avengers Campus could create a new standard for theme parks.

Marvel entering Disney+ with 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' series

As the end of the year rolls around, Marvel Studios will release their first Marvel-based show on Disney+ "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Like Black Widow, these are two beloved characters with plenty of stories to tell, and now they're getting the spotlight.

This highly anticipated series will show fans what they can expect from Disney+ after all the hype.

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," will pick up after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," and will give fans the answers to several major questions they have, including what Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson does after he is handed Captain America's shield. While 2019 was a big year for Marvel, Marvel Studios is expected to continue its success in 2020.