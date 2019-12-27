"90 Day Fiancé" has not only been interesting but also one with a lot of drama. Over the years fans of this TLC show have been treated to some enticing seasons, with different characters, storylines, and surprises. One such memorable moment was Pedro and Chantel’s family brawl during the "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After" show. Other fights like the one between Jesse and Darcey on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," made this show a must-watch.

But it turns out that some crucial moments were not captured by the cameras.

TLC’s senior vice president of production and development, Alon Orstein confirmed that some scenes were actually left out, reports EOnline. The first one was the Machete attack that befell Karine and Paul while in Brazil during the "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." He went further to demystify the other moment that really needed to be covered by the Camera crew though it slipped away. The TLC show did not provide full coverage on how Jenny learned that Sumit was married. Such a miss would easily get some viewers thinking or even confused, unable to comprehend how their favorite show is progressing.

Orstein’s Biggest Regret

Alon Orstein explained just how that scene was not factored in on this great show. There were some challenges that contributed immensely to the camera crew not covering that whole turn on events. He confirmed that Cameras do not follow cast members for 24 hours. Furthermore, the filming was being carried out in a different country with more restrictions.

Quickly a crew was hatched to make the filming a success. Despite that last-minute resort to capture the important parts of this show, Orstein still regrets missing out on the important details that would have made viewers more glued to this show. In fact, they would have given the story a lot more authenticity.

The moment Jenny learned that Sumit had a wife

Jenny on her part had to share once again how her boyfriend’s father in law promptly called for a meeting in the apartment.

He first knocked at Jenny’s door, called not only Summit’s family but also his wife. Orstein said that if that part was filmed it would have changed how the show played out. He acknowledged that is one of the mistakes that are familiar in many shows, not just "90 Day Fiancé."

Though, he added that the cameras still captured the most compelling scenes. And such gripping scenes are said to provide viewers with insights on what transpired. Therefore, he was confident that viewers got a hint on how Jenny got to learn that Sumit was a married man. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."