Kim Kardashian, reality star and fashion mogul has always been very clear about her desire to have plenty of kids, and she also said it on the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reality show. In 2017, on a Sunday episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," Kim Kardashian told her family that she wanted to have a third child. Due to the doctor's report on her health, she had to have her child through surrogacy.

Now, Kim Kardashian is a mother of four beautiful kids; North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

She loves sharing photos on Instagram of her children bonding. Kim is often seen trying on her new makeup products, spending time with her family, promoting her brand, and living the best life.

According to Cosmopolitan, Kim Kardashian talks about her surgeries in a new Skims promo video she did on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Kim was promoting her shapewear SKIMS' 2019 on Thursday, and she decided to be candid about her delivery process for North and Saint.

She reveals that the placenta did not come out during and after the delivery of North.

This is a condition called placenta accreta, and it can lead to excessive bleeding, scarred tissue, infertility, and death because the placenta is now attached to the uterus' walls instead of the lining in the uterus walls. Kim says she had five operations within a year and a half. Kim Kardashian also suffered the same problem with her second child, Saint.

Kim Kardashian suffered from pre-eclampsia during the birth of North and Saint

According to E! Online, Kim further talked about rare complication she had called preeclampsia.

Preeclampsia causes swelling and high blood pressure and it may lead to kidney and liver failure. And, the only way to prevent this is to deliver the baby.

Kim was 34-years-old when she gave birth to her first child. She went into emergency labor and was induced. North was born prematurely, which increases the chance of having a retained placenta. Her risky childbearing journeys led to her, and her husband decided to have the rest of their children through surrogacy. Kim asked her doctors if she could carry another baby, and they said that she couldn't because of the risk involved.

Kanye West's sperm and Kim Kardashian West embryo were implanted in the woman.

Kim is grateful for her four kids and feels like they are worth it

In her video, she concluded by being thankful for her babies; she explained that she grew up having so many siblings, and she loves that she could have a big family. She says she is grateful for all her kids, including the ones gotten from surrogacy.

She doesn't care about the differences; she loves all her kids and stated that if she had to go through the process all over again, she would because it was worth it.