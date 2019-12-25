"Keeping Up With the Kardashian's" star, Kylie Jenner is not done with making this Christmas the most entertaining for us. Fans are still talking about her "Rise and Shine" video. A lot of them really love the video. Memes made from the video have floated around the internet. She sang the song twice in public after the original video. In the original video, she entered her daughter's room and switched on the light and said, "rise and shine."

She attended Justin Bieber's Charity art event where she sang the song.

Justin and Jayden Smith's reaction was golden. In the video, Justin jumped on Jayden and the crowd screamed while Kylie laughed. She later sang the song again at the holiday party that she and her sister, Kim Kardashian, hosted.

She noted that she would not sing the song for free again. She also dropped an album where she only said "rise and shine" repeatedly throughout the whole video. She sold some "rise and shine" merch that sold out very quickly. But some people think that the song was overrated and have stated that there is nothing interested in it.

Kylie Jenner is Ms. Santa today as she dresses in a costume with friends

According to The Ok, the 22-year-old mother of one shared a photo on Instagram of herself and friends. She was seen wearing a bright red Ms. Santa suit with white fluffy trim around the hood. They all held wine glasses in the photo and captioned the photo "Santa babies," followed by a Santa emoji and heart emoji.

Lionel Richie's 21-year-old, daughter, Sophia Richie was in the photo. The photo also included Victoria Villarroel, Stassiebaby, and Yris Palmer.

Kylie Jenner will be spending the Christmas with Travis Scott

According to The Mirror, Kylie has informed us that she will be spending her Christmas with her ex, Travis and her 22 month-old-daughter, Stormi Webster.

Just last week, the mother of one shared her Christmas tree that took a team to hang up.

our pink tree at the @kyliecosmetics office 🎄💕 pic.twitter.com/Gkf76Bk7v6 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 5, 2019

Kris Jenner gave Stormi Webster a playhouse for Christmas

She also tweeted a video of her mother, Kris Jenner crying tears of joy as she gave her grandchild, Stormi, her Christmas present. The momager posted the video on her vlog which revealed a playground that looks like what Kylie grew up in. When Kylie asked her why she was crying, she replied that it reminds her of Kylie's childhood and she wants Kylie to have the same memories with her daughter.

Kylie showed Stormi the playhouse and Stormi happily said that it was her house. She walked in as Kylie displayed the furniture. Kris stated that she traced the woman who had sold the furniture to her years back. She had asked the woman to redo them.

Inside Stormi Webster's EPIC new playhouse 😱😱😱: https://t.co/sbQkIIHkp0 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 23, 2019

Stormi slamming the door of her new playhouse on Kylie Jenner is just pure sass lol pic.twitter.com/zzuliXNeP1 — Josh Owen (@JoshOwen123) December 24, 2019

The beautiful video ended after Stormi thanked her grandmother and said, ''Merry Christmas'.