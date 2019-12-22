Michael Jessen expressed his disappointment about how he is being portrayed on "90 Day Fiancé." He became angrier when fellow star Paola Mayfield weighed in on the drama, reports Yahoo. The self-employed wine entrepreneur criticized the show’s producers on his Instagram account after a scene of them discussing a prenuptial agreement got aired on the reality series. The scene also showed his fiancé Juliana, who does not know a lot about how prenuptial agreements work.

Prior to the scene, Jessen struggled in explaining to Juliana what the prenuptial agreement entails.

He was not able to properly tell her that it will affect their finances should they break up. Things got awkward when they got to a mediator, who said that the prenuptial agreement will be protecting both of them and not just him.

Michael accused the producers of manufacturing the scene so that he would be portrayed in a bad light. He also called out TLC and Sharp Entertainment for being part of the team that mischaracterized him.

After uploading the post, he then posted on his Instagram Stories about how difficult it was for him to watch the scene.

However, he hopes that the next episodes will be able to shine more light on the couple.

Paola reacts to Michael’s outburst

Paola Mayfield, who is not known for keeping her opinions to herself, had to weigh in on it. Mayfield, who is on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillowtalk," did not hold back. She said that Michael only thinks of himself. Jessen did not appreciate Mayfield’s comments. On an Instagram Live, he called out Mayfield for her opinion, telling her that she should understand his frustration as she was on the show too.

Michael and Juliana on '90 Day Fiancé'

Michael and Juliana have a pretty compelling storyline in the seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé.

The two actually met during a yacht party in Croatia two years ago. Then 21 years old, Juliana was working as a model in the party. Michael, on the other hand, attended because he knew the person organizing the event.

They eventually fell in love with each other. In fact, they have already travelled to other countries together.

When Juliana unsuccessfully applied for a tourist visa, Michael realized that he might have to get a K-1 visa for her. However, the visa will only be valid for 90 days. If they do not get married within that period, Juliana might have to go back to Brazil.

So far, Juliana has been settling well in Michael’s Connecticut home. She has connected well with Michael’s two children and even his ex-wife.

Paola insists she isn't a bad wife to Russ

Paola, on the other hand, shows she will not back down against anyone who will try to stain her reputation. The former "90 Day Fiancé" star shot back at an online troll after being shamed for showing her body on her Instagram. In that comment, she was accused of being a bad wife to Russ.

She clarified that it was Russ who took the picture and she received support from fans.