"90 Day Fiance's" Larissa Dos Santos Lima has been since she was charged with assault against Colt Johnson. She recently spoke, for the first time since the case was wrapped up, and it seems she might be free soon and is excited about starting afresh. She confirmed the good news to her social media followers through a post she later deleted. In the post, she confirmed to fans that she had adhered to all the court requirements after being arrested and charged.

The assault case against Larissa Santos

"90 Day Fiance" star is now looking forward to a charged life once the assault case wraps up.

One of the things to do once set free is to create awareness concerning domestic violence. In that regard, she hopes to be an attorney or an immigrants’ activist in the future. This is after attending 28 domestic violence classes while behind bars. She also spent six months gathering cases and histories, which she promised to share very soon.

The Brazilian beauty only had the post on her social media for a short time before pulling it down. Perhaps it is because her case had not been closed yet.

However, there was apparently a guarantee it was to be wrapped up very soon. Already she had submitted tangible evidence confirming her attendance and completion of all the court-ordered classes. More records revealed that she had paid off the required fines, avoided trouble, and gathered the required 48 hours of community service. According to Yahoo, Larissa posted on social media, "Good Morning my loves! 'Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending,'" she wrote.

"Today is very important day for me and anyone that follow my journey so far."

Larissa of '90 Day Fiance' to be free at last

It is just a matter of time before Larissa Dos Santos Lima is released. The latest court ruling favored her after the judge suspended the earlier 90-day jail sentence imposed on her. The jail sentence was to stand if, by any chance, she did not religiously follow all the court requirements, which could have meant up to 180 days in jail.

Larissa’s case arose from a fight she was involved in with Colt Johnson in January.

She was arrested immediately, and Colt quickly filed for a divorce. The divorce went through successfully, back in April, once their spousal support tussle ended. Fast forward, Larissa got into a relationship with Eric Nichols, but the two, unfortunately, called it quits in September. Larissa reported to the police claiming that Eric was harassing her. However, the two have since settled their differences, and they are currently in good terms. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section.

