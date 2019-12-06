The year is not even over yet but BTS already has their fans looking forward to 2020. The insanely popular K-Pop boy group has become one of the major figures leading the K-Pop movement, in the world, amassing millions of fans in different countries. It has not been a year yet since BTS released "Map of the Soul: Persona." But the group has already announced a 2020 album.

BTS - which includes Jungkook, RM, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, and Jimin - has already released six full-length Korean and Japanese language albums since they were formed in 2013. In 2020, BTS looks to be adding yet another record to that list.

2020 album for BTS

Right after an amazing showing, for the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, BTS announced that they are already hard at work on their next album, reports Metro. The album, to be released in 2020, will serve as their fourth album in the Korean language. It will also serve as their first major musical projects since they released their sixth EP "Map of the Soul: Persona" in April.

Jimin teased the project, onstage in the Mnet Asian Music Awards, when the group accepted the award for Album of the Year. No more details are known about the project.

Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour amasses $117 million

The K-Pop group has also become a success in the tour circuit. Their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour reportedly earned $117 million even with just 20 stops. According to data from Billboard, the tour stops had an average attendance of 48,814 people, which is a massive number in the K-Pop industry. With an average gross of $5.8 million per tour stop, BTS ranks third behind The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, and the Spice Girls for the year’s highest average stadium earnings.

Did you really miss it? Click on the button below to stay up to date on the news you cannot miss, as soon as they happen. TV Shows

BTS' other impressive 2019 projects

BTS became an even bigger music force in 2019 due to the release of "Map of the Soul: Persona." It reached the top spot in the charts in a number of countries like the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also became the first K-Pop project to ever top the UK Singles Chart.

That was why it was no surprise when they dominated the Mnet Asian Music Awards. Not only did they take home Album of the Year, they also won Artist of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, and Song of the Year (for Boy with Luv ft.

Halsey). This made them the first music act to win the four daesang (top awards) trophies.

BTS also made a louder splash in the United States with their three wins in the American Music Awards. They were victorious in the categories 'Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock, Tour of the Year, and Favorite Social Artist. Let us know what you think about BTS' upcoming album, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on entertainment.