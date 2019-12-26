Anny may have gotten too ahead of herself on Sunday’s episode of "90 Day Fiancé" after she told Robert that she wants to have a threesome. After prodding Robert, Anny finally got her wish - to go to a strip club. The two made their way to a club called Crazy Horse, in Orlando, reports ET. The lady from the Dominican Republic clearly enjoyed their time in the establishment. She said that she liked watching strippers pole dancing. She even received a lap dance from some dancers in the club. Meanwhile, after the latest episodes, fans took social media to show their displeasure with the couple.

Fans reaction on Anny and Robert

So Robert thinks Anny going to the strip club means she can't be a positive mother figure for his son. Meanwhile the childs ACTUAL mother isn't around and the grandmother is a porn actress. Make it make sense #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/DUDfVL7BTb — Beauté Naturelle (@sha_haynes) December 23, 2019

Robert, meanwhile, seemed uncomfortable about the experience. In a confessional, he admitted that seeing Anny’s behavior in the strip club made him think about whether he is ready for their relationship.

Things got even more awkward the morning after. Due to his disappointment with Anny, Robert confronted her about her strip club antics. He asked her if she has ever been physically intimate with another woman before. She said yes, explaining that it was something that she enjoyed.

I can’t do the math on Robert and Anny. Anny is more adventurous. She loves strippers and threesomes on special occasions but hates porn stars. Robert is more conservative even though he has 4 baby mamas and 5 kids #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/EUjTKTGLX6 — Alicia Marie (@JuiceeBrucey) December 23, 2019

Anny took things further by proposing to Robert that they should have a threesome. This did not sit well with the Florida native. He explained that he wanted her to be a good role model for his son Bryson. Because of his outright rejection, Anny told the cameras that she finds Robert “boring.” She said that Robert will have to accept that she has “fantasies” that she wants to fulfill.

Robert and Anny talking about a threesome at a coffee shop... I’m dead #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/smh3nqyoqB — Michelle (@MIchelle_3908) December 24, 2019

Anny's trip to the strip club

In a previous episode of "Day Fiancé," viewers saw how much Anny insisted on going to the strip club as part of her birthday celebration.

Robert initially only wanted to have a chill night with his fiancé in downtown Orlando. However, Anny told him that she wanted a place where she can dance. She pointed out that she has not been to a strip club ever since she arrived. Because of this, she wanted to see first-hand how strip clubs in America look like.

Robert, your sons grandmother is a Porn star, and Anny wanting a threesome is a problem?? #90DayFiance — MG (@mabel425) December 25, 2019

Anny’s request deeply confused Robert.

According to him, he just wanted to spend a good time with his fiancé for her birthday. Going to a strip club was not a part of his plan. The Dominican insisted on going. She told her fiancé that if he does not want to go, she can go on her own, but she will need some money to enjoy the place.

Robert and Anny's struggles on '90 Day Fiancé'

"90 Day Fiancé" documented the challenges and issues that Robert and Anny faced ever since they met. Robert has become increasingly frustrated with Anny’s love for expensive things. In one highlight of their storyline, she aired her disappointment when Robert brought her to a thrift store for clothes.

She said that she was expecting that they would go to a designer store like Chanel.

Robert takes Anny to a women strip club for her birthday... and then gets mad she having a good time? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/XA7EACYp43 — 𝓥𝓪𝓷𝓮 (@winter_memos) December 23, 2019

Anny also had an argument with Robert recently because of his apartment. The 41-year old Floridian showed her a beautiful apartment that he plans to get for them. Anny, however, became angry when he told her that he just renewed his lease on his current unit. She was already excited about moving out from their current place but they will not be able to move until a year later.