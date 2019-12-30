It looks like former "90 Day Fiancé" star Ashley Martson has not moved on from her ex-husband Jay Smith yet. The "90 Day Fiancé" star posted a photo of a bathroom selfie she took, in May, that showed her with runny mascara smudges all over her face. She wrote that the past year has been difficult for her, especially after learning that Smith allegedly cheated on her. Even with that, she admitted that she still loves him. According to US Weekly, she posted, It’s no one’s fault but my own. I can safely say I am, once and for all, done with Jay.”

She talked about how she felt that she had contributed to the breakdown of her marriage.

She also addressed her followers, telling them it was fine to feel awful about the things happening in their lives. Martson filed for divorce from Smith, a second time, in April. She initially filed a divorce three months earlier but they eventually reconciled. In July, Martson requested the courts to grant her protection from abuse against the 22-year-old Jamaican.

Martson's rumored romance with Kamil Nicalek

Despite her confession, there is a possibility that Martson is already entertaining other suitors.

There are rumors linking her with "Bachelor in Paradise" star Kamil Nicalek. Martson unwittingly started the rumors after she posted a picture of her and Nicalek attending a wedding together on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, the two are seen posing in front of what looks like a mansion. What sent tongues wagging, however, is the fact that the 33-year old reality star put a “Love is all around” gif on the picture.

While Martson clarified that they are “just friends,” it is entirely possible that there is a romance beginning to blossom between the two. After all, Nicalek is single now. It can be remembered that the Polish-born model broke up with girlfriend Annaliese Puccini after their appearance on Bachelor in Paradise.

Before Bachelor in Paradise, Nicalek was part of the cast of The Bachelorette season 14.

However, he was sent home packing in the first week of the show.

Ashley Martson gets into a screaming match with Angelina Pivarnick

Martson also made headlines earlier this month after she got into an argument with former "Jersey Shore" star Angelina Pivarnick. According to reports, the two reality stars got into a heated exchange after a charity Christmas party. The screaming match started when two of Martson’s unnamed friends started taking videos of Pivarnick without asking if she was okay with it.

Martson, however, refuted the account. She said that it was Pivarnick who started the fight. According to her, it was the Jersey Shore star that was filming them first because she wanted to kick them out of the event. She explained that her friends only started filming Pivarnick to get back at her.

The party, organized by publicist Johnny Donovan in a New York restaurant, gathered several reality stars to collect donations for charity organization Toys of Hope. Donovan, who serves as Pivarnick’s rep, clarified that it was all a big misunderstanding.