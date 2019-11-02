Fans, of "90 Day Fiancé," are looking forward to November 3 for the beginning of the show’s seventh season. New couples with different backgrounds will try to make their relationships a success before the 90 days are up. TLC has released some sneak peek video clips for the show. In one clip, Robert, a 41-year-old man from America talks about his fiancé.

Proposal after only eight hours together

Robert proposed to his girlfriend, Anny, after spending a mere eight hours with her, reports E!

News. Anny hails from the Dominican Republic and is 30 years old. A mutual friend on Facebook introduced the couple to each other. They texted regularly and got to know each other before graduating to video chatting. In the video clip, Robert says he was immediately attracted to Anny who he describes as "poppin" and "lit." After chatting for six months, the couple decided to spend some actual time together.

Robert booked a trip on a cruise ship to the Dominican Republic.

His trip to the country was short because the cruise ship docked in the country for one day. He met up with Anny for the first time and the two spent some time together. The 41-year-old says it was the best eight hours of his life. He knew at that moment that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. The American spontaneously proposed to his Dominican girlfriend.

He did not have a ring but she accepted his proposal. On returning to the United States, Robert filled for a K1 Visa for his girlfriend. The visa application went through and his fiancé will be with him in America during the season.

Some will wonder if Robert rushed his decision to propose to Anny after just eight hours together. However, the American is confident he made the right decision. To any detractors who may disagree with his life choices, the 41-year-old says they should mind their business.

Robert says that he only follows his heart and his mind when making his decisions and does not listen to anybody. The Florida resident is looking forward to spending time with his queen.

Issues

The couple will have some interesting issues to work out during the show. Robert has a full-time job and a four-year-old son in his care. He will have to find his new fiancé an engagement ring and keep her happy in the United States.

In the trailer for the new season, Anny also appears to be at odds with Robert’s friends. It is likely they will not get along with the 30-year-old, with one friend saying she wanted her to move back to the Dominican Republic. Anny defends herself, saying that it was Robert and not his friends who brought her into the country. Fans should look forward to plenty of drama from the couple once the show begins. Let us know what you think about the new couple, post your comment in the comment section.