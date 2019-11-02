Part one of “BoJack Horseman’s” final season was released on Netflix on October 25, while the second part will launch on January 31, 2020. And now in his recent interview with Vulture, the series creator and showrunner Raphael Bob-Waksberg revealed that it wasn’t his decision to end the series next year and as it was Netflix that decided to pull the plug.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg on Netflix’s decision to cancel ‘Bojack Horseman’

Speaking with Vulture, “BoJack Horseman” showrunner revealed that Netflix decided to end the series after season six.

He went on to explain that he would have kept the show going for a couple more years, but that he has no hard feelings against Netflix.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg also admitted that he’s actually quite amazed that the show has gotten this far at all. After all, six seasons is a great run for a TV show, especially on Netflix, where many shows don’t get renewed for the second season.

Interestingly enough, Raphael Bob-Waksberg revealed that he was ready to end the series after the first season, but that Netflix told him to keep things a little more open-ended just in case season 2 gets approved.

Ever since then, he was trying to wrap up storylines in the final episodes of every season, while also setting up some threads to be explored in the later seasons.

That’s why he asked Netflix for a heads-up if they decided to end the series. And that’s exactly what they did with season 6, and Bob-Waksberg is very thankful that he has gotten the note at all. That’s not to say he wasn’t surprised by it as he revealed he was expecting the show to go on for a couple more years.

Bob-Waksberg is happy he ended things on his own terms

He also didn’t want to rule out the possibility of a ”BoJack Horseman” movie in the future, “Breaking Bad” style. But he did point out, however, that he’s very happy with how he wrapped up things in the series.

As of right now, Raphael Bob-Waksberg doesn’t feel the need to tell more stories in the “BoJack Horseman” universe, even though there were more stories he would be happy to tell.

"BoJack Horseman" showrunner also revealed that Netflix pulling the plug on the series didn’t prevent him from ending things on his own terms.

The decision to have 16 episodes in the final season, instead of 12, and then split them into two parts, was made for both business and practical reasons, according to Bob-Waksberg. This has allowed him to take a fresh approach and structure the season to play into the two parts.

"BoJack Horseman" season 6 part 2 consisting of 8 episodes will hit Netflix on January 31, 2020.

What do you think about Netflix's decision to cancel the series? Let us know in the comments below.