Previous episodes, of "90 Day Fiancé," introduced fans to Caesar’s girlfriend. Many fans concluded that the 45-year-old was being catfished. Maria turned out to be real and she acknowledged that she had been in communication with Caesar. However, their relationship seems to be on thin ice given the 28-year-old’s lavish lifestyle.

Caesar and Maria’s relationship

Since meeting, on an online dating site five years ago, Caesar has frequently tried to impress Maria.

He has admitted to sending her money for flowers and chocolate. The reality star has sent his Ukrainian girlfriend up to $40,000 dollars, in total, since they began communicating, reports Yahoo. While he has admitted that he is a hopeless romantic, Caesar will have to make more money if he wants to be with Maria. The 28-year-old told TLC that he does not make enough money to support her lifestyle.

In a clip released by TLC, she told her friends that she had been on a trip to Dubai.

While Maria likes Caesar, she has said that they are just friends. She admitted to seeing other guys while communicating with Caesar. The American had planned to propose to her in Mexico but his plans fell through. He booked a flight for his girlfriend to travel from Kyiv to Cancun, however, his bank account had insufficient funds which led to the cancelation of the flight.

Caesar was heartbroken. He had bought her a $195 dollar engagement ring and some edible chocolate underpants. While he and Maria broke up after she missed the flight, they made up soon after.

Financial help to Maria

Caesar found out that the canceled flight was not Maria’s fault. They talked it over and after they made up, Caesar sent her close to $2000 dollars. He has also been planning another trip to meet up with Maria.

The Ukrainian refused to reveal if she would meet with Caesar in her interview with TLC. When asked if they would meet up in the future, she said it would be a secret. Fans will have to wait and see how Caesar reacts, to her explosive interview, in the remaining part of the Tell All episode.

Maria revealed that Caesar was not his type which left fans feeling sorry for the American. She also refused to disclose the amount of money Caesar had sent her, saying that she was not an accountant.

Maria revealed that she was not physically attracted to the 45-year-old when the two began texting online. She only liked him because he was American and he seemed like a nice guy. However, she did say that she had not received money from any other partner on the dating site. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiancé."