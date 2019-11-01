There are times when a movie comes along to break away from the normal run-of-the-mill fare to set new standards. “Fight Club” starring brad pitt and Edward Norton was one such offering. It released 20 years ago and this year it celebrates its 20th anniversary. It failed to impress at the domestic box office and the reviews it received were of a mixed nature with a section of critics disapproving of some of the violent scenes.

However, when it came to DVD sales, it went on to smash all records and ultimately earned the label of a cult classic.

News AU says the two stars anticipated “Fight Club” would be a flop when they attended the premiere. Edward Norton recollects the premiere when – “people booed it. Some people walked out.” He was talking to a section of the media on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the movie.

Therefore, it did not come as a surprise when it did flop but brought more surprises with the sale of its DVDs that skyrocketed. It goes to show that the movie world is most unpredictable and can spring surprises.

Secret of the turnaround

The obvious question would be why the movie flopped.

Speaking on the premiere, Edward Norton elaborated about the negative feeling in the room. Bill Mechanic was at the helm of Fox at the time. He said - “We had a number of commentators, not film critics … who were openly antagonistic, despairing, trying to shoot down the movie before it opened.” A popular talk show host played spoilsport. During the week of its release, she revealed the twist in the plot of “Fight Club” on a TV channel, which had a reach of millions of viewers.

She mentioned the graphic and violent themes featured in the movie and it had a direct effect on ticket sales.

News AU goes on to add the reaction of Brad Pitt who portrayed the role of Tyler Durden. At that time, he described the actions of the talk show host as “unforgivable.” Pitt admits she might have hated it but “she gave away the ending on national television.

That’s just unforgivable.” Incidentally, the movie was a psychological thriller written by Chuck Palahniuk in 1996. Disclosing the ending robbed it of the element of surprise and doomed its prospects.

The story in brief

US Magazine quotes Edward Norton on the movie “Fight Club.” He is a three-time Academy Award nominee and portrays the role of the movie’s unnamed narrator who was an automobile recall specialist.

He was leading an uninspiring life and the world changed when he met soap sales representative Tyler Durden portrayed by Brad Pitt. He introduced Norton into an underground fight club. David Fincher was the director of the movie and it starred Helena Bonham Carter, who portrayed the role of Marla Singer. On the subject of making the movie, Norton admits - “The whole experience was an experience of laughter and creativity.”