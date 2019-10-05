On "The Young and the Restless" Victor Newman's manipulations have come back to bite him. There is not one person in Genoa City who understands why he allowed Adam to leave town and face no consequences. Summer is furious that she was the only adult family member left out of the fake death plan. Victoria is outraged that her father demoted her from CEO to COO. Billy is going to suggest that she come to Jabot where he and Kyle are supposed to be running the company together.

When Victor gets word of the job offer he will have some choice words for "Billy Boy." He will be shocked to find out that his daughter is scorned and out for vengeance.

Victor sets more chaos in motion on 'Y&R'

This week on "The Young and the Restless" Nikki will tell her husband that he is pushing his family members away instead of bringing them together. This is because he let Adam get away with tampering with his medication and now chaos has ensued.

Everyone assumed that the goal was to bring the Newman bad boy to justice, but instead, he was allowed to flee. The rumor mill suggested that in order to keep Adam around, his dad would offer him the CEO position and that is still possible.

Victor demoted his daughter and reclaimed his position as the leader of Newman. If Victoria decides to work with Billy at Jabot and Adam returns to Genoa City, their father may offer the CEO position to his youngest son to keep him around.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

At this current time, it is suspected that Adam may have something to do with Chance Chancellor and Amanda Sinclair. This situation would need to be cleared up and Paul would have to drop all charges against the prodigal. "The Young and the Restless" rumor mill also suggests that Phyllis is falling for Adam and Victor definitely will not want that relationship to work.

Victoria may choose Jabot over Newman

Victoria has been holding down the Newman fort and handing the bad publicity that resulted when her father faked his death.

Instead of praising her for a job well done, Victor will pull the rug out from underneath his daughter. The "Y&R" rumor mill suggests that Victor may find out that it was Billy who tried to kill Adam and set all drama in motion. There is no telling how the Newman patriarch will respond to this, even if he finds out that his former son-in-law was dealing with dissociative disorder.

Rumors for "The Young and the Restless" tease that Billy and Kyle might have a power struggle as they share the CEO position.

They promised Jack they would work together, but strife between them is inevitable. If Victoria takes Billy up on his offer, it could turn into Villy against Skyle as Summer has been her ex-husband's right-hand person. Be sure to watch the Genoa City action each weekday afternoon on CBS at 12:30 PM EST.