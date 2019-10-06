"The Young and the Restless" rumor mill is suggesting that Colin Atkinson could be the mastermind behind Hilary's double, Amanda Sinclair. This would make sense, because who else would want to see Cane named as the beneficiary of Katherine Chancellor's fortune? If this new will is deemed legit, then Jill's ex-husband would be expecting a windfall from the billions his son would inherit. Tristan Rogers has been on "General Hospital" for the past few months, and his character Robert Scorpio has been named the new District Attorney. This does not, however, indicate that he cannot do both shows as he has in the past.

Cane's kidnapper could be Colin

When Amanda read the new will, which indicated that Katherine's fortune was supposed to go to Cane, "Y&R" viewers were stunned. It was first suspected that Lily's former husband was angry at Devon, but he assured his brother in law that he would never do anything to hurt him. Cane is now in Las Vegas seeking answers and Soap Dirt says he will find Chance Chancellor and then be kidnapped.

Soaps she Knows suggests that is behind the mystery of the second will. Mr. Atkinson is a con artist and he could be angry that Jill left him high and dry. It's possible that he is broke and decided on this scam to secure his financial future. The "Y&R" writers have brought back some of the show's favorite characters and Cane's father is that dastardly individual the viewers love to hate. Fans enjoyed the antics of Jill and her nefarious spouse and missed them when they left Genoa City. If Colin is behind the fake will, the situation might eventually lead to a reunion with his ex-wife down the road.

The practicality of Katherine leaving her money to Cane

Devon is Katherine Chancellor's grandson, while Cane posed as Phillip IV. Although she came to think very highly of him, it does not make sense that Katherine would leave her billions to Cane. If Colin is behind the plot, he chose Amanda as the attorney, just to rattle Devon. There was a point before he left town that Cane's father did try to make some type of deal with Neal's son, but Devon did not fall for the scam.

If he is behind this attempt to put Katherine's fortune in his son's hands, the scam will eventually be revealed. The rumor mill projects that Cane won't get a dime, so "Y&R" viewers must wait this one out and see what happens.

The idea of Katherine bequeathing the bulk of her money to Cane simply is not practical. This is why having Colin as the mastermind makes the most sense. Perhaps when Cane's kidnapper is revealed, the pieces of the puzzle will begin to fall in place.

Stay tuned to "The Young and the Restless" weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST.