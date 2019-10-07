Celeb Dirty Laundry indicates that Tuesday will be a busy day on "The Young and the Restless." Kyle and Billy will have to make some adjustments in order to function as co-CEOs of Jabot. There is only one desk and the CEO chair. Jack's son and his brother will have to figure out a way to share the office and the power. Meanwhile, Phyllis has been tracking Cane, who had asked her where Adam was. She ends up in Los Vegas, where Chance Chancellor was last seen, and she is searching for answers.

Cane is going to be knocked out and kidnapped, so things will be pretty tense. In the process, Ms. Summers may have to admit that her feelings for the prodigal Newman are growing.

Billy and Kyle may have problems

Last week on "The Young and the Restless," Jack decided that his son and his brother would share the CEO position in the family company. He left them to work out the particulars for themselves, and the first issue is who gets the office?

Celeb Dirty Laundry teases that the two men may forget their promise to work peacefully together and end up fighting for control. The rumor mill suggests that Victoria might come to work with her former husband because Victor took back the reigns at Newman.

Summer and Kyle have impressed Jack with how well they have been flowing together with Jabotiques. If Billy gets Victoria to join him, it might get a bit crowded and create even more problems.

On Monday Vicki was so angry with her father that she threw a knife at his portrait that hangs on the wall of his office. She could go to Jabot just to try to prove a point to her father. "The Young and the Restless" rumor mill says that Victor is going to alienate all of his children because he allowed Adam to escape and not pay for his crimes.

Phyllis may be falling for Adam

Last week Summer asked her mother why she was staying in Adam's apartment after he tried to kill Victor.

Phyllis said she had seen another side to the black sheep of the family. She feels he is a kindred spirit because she is always on the outside looking in as well. "Y&R" rumors from Soap Dirt says Ms. Summers will gamble on a possible future with Adam because she believes she understands him. Phyllis has no idea what she is getting herself into in Los Vegas, but she will be in the middle of the drama with Adam, Chance, and Cane.

"The Young and the Restless" has not said anything about Adam Newman being written out of the show. If he is sticking around, Phyllis will probably convince him at some point to return to Genoa City. Victor will no doubt pull strings again to keep his son out of jail. Be sure to stay tuned weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST. Some exciting episodes are coming up heading into November sweeps, so stay tuned.