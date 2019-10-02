Lovely actress Erin Krakow, of “When Calls the Heart," lifts any scene, or any film set, she enters with her joyful spirit. She is not only a Juilliard-trained thespian but also a talented photographer, who often shares nature’s beauty, whether she is stateside or enjoying the Vancouver landscape of her working home.

Yesterday morning, October 1, she treated her social media followers to her breathtaking vision of a Hope Valley sky from her phone camera.

The Canadian sky was a breathtaking canopy of blues and purples overhanging a crop field with tall trees in the backdrop. Photography does run in the family for Erin Krakow. The star has been the subject of several photographs taken by her brother, dressed in more contemporary attire than during her “When Calls the Heart” shoots. The gifted star captivates the lens no matter the era she portrays.

A man in uniform tends to attract attention no matter where he goes, and when Erin Krakow saw a cardboard cutout of co-star, Kevin McGarry, posted on her Twitter page on September 30, she played along with a wish to see her other leading man show up on stiff paper.

Never know where a Mountie will be

Over the past few days, Erin Krakow has been busy on social media with one of her most endearing traditions. The actress is famous for remembering all the birthdays of friends and castmates, and she particularly delights in sending special birthday love to the young cast who portray her students on “When Calls the Heart.” She sent her wishes for a day of “sneakers and Dachshunds and fun” to Callum Airlie, who plays Harper in the drama.

Clearly, Erin notices the special things about each of her young co-stars, just as her character, teacher Elizabeth Thornton, exemplifies and enhances the uniqueness of each child she teaches in Hope Valley.

The sight of a cardboard Mountie Nathan Grant standing in an elevator certainly got the attention of Erin Krakow. The good-natured GIF was posted by Canada's Super Channel Heart & Home, and was playfully captioned: “Need a LIFT today?

#MountieMonday is guaranteed to ELEVATE your mood,” with a heart-eyes emoji. The leading lady responded with “Haha. Amazing. Now let's see cardboard @ChrisMcNally in a stairwell.”

Erin hasn’t divulged any hints regarding which suitor will take the giving teacher’s heart in Season 7, but did relate on her last “Home & Family” visit after the Season 6 finale that Elizabeth has “pretty decent options” as she begins to open herself to new love.

Krakow has also suggested that neither man was prepared for fatherly duties right away, so that process will be a learning curve. Nathan Grant has had all he could handle with keeping track of his niece, Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller).

Chris McNally had quite an expression in a recent photo from a scene shared by Erin a week or so ago, and the drama’s leading lady had a wide-eyed look of her own. It won't be long until “When Calls the Heart” fans have their curiosity satisfied and the single mother and teacher steers toward a bright future.

Soon time for Season’s Greetings

While the faithful “Hearties” bide their time until the Christmas movie installment for “When Calls the Heart” on Christmas Day, there won't be a long wait to see Erin Krakow over the Christmas season. The Christmas movie treats get underway on October 26 on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and the actress has something for everyone in her Yuletide roles.

“Christmas Cookie Matchup” is set to premiere on Hallmark Drama in December. The baking competition show will be hosted by “When Calls the Heart’s” Jack Wagner. The contestants will treat Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, and Andrea Brooks to their delectable baked goodies, and fans will get to see their favorite stars.

Erin Krakow and Kimberly Sustad star as sisters in party-planning in “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen.” Erin’s character of Ella takes on the challenge of throwing a Christmas party for a “Scrooge” of a businessman, so a battle of dispositions may ensue. Christmas always wins on Hallmark, however, and Erin Krakow always turns a heart around. Both co-stars already have their past Christmas viewing treats in rotation for the season, too.

Would You Rather Wednesday! 🤔 Would You Rather have a photo with cardboard Nathan or Lucas? 📸 (Both will be available for photo ops this weekend at #HFR5!) #Hearties #WYR pic.twitter.com/TTVekf79ji — Super Channel Heart & Home (@SCHeartHome) October 2, 2019

As for Erin Krakow’s wish to see a cardboard Chris McNally, well Super Channel Heart & Home assured that both handsome actors would be in living cardboard for photo opportunities at the Hearties Family Reunion 5 convention (HFR5) this weekend in Vancouver. It's sure to be like Christmas in October for every “When Calls the Heart” fan.