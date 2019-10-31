These are tough times for “Game of Thrones” fans. After the controversial ending of the series that left a bitter taste in everyone's mouths, last week the show’s creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss made fans even more angry at the Austin Film Festival, admitting that they had no idea what they were doing throughout the show’s eighth-season run.

And if that wasn’t bad enough already. “GoT” fans took another hit when they learned that the first prequel series set during the Long Night has been canceled despite it being in advanced stages of production and had a roster of incredible actors led by Oscar nominee Naomi Watts. They shot the pilot during the summer, everyone was praising the show, saying it will be a worthy successor, including George R. R. Martin himself.

So what went wrong?

As noted by the Guardian, the reason could be that the scope was too big for a single show. After all, it was supposed to be spread across 100 petty kingdoms of Westeros thousands of years in the past. Most importantly, there were no books to base this show upon, only a few paragraphs here and there about the period. Based on the "Fire and Blood," the recently-approved "House of the Dragon" is a much safer bet.

The Long Night show was supposed to chronicle the world’s descent from the Age of Heroes into the Long Night revealing the true origins of the White Walkers. But the thing is that nobody cares about the White Walkers anymore, not after they were so easily dealt with in season 8.

It’s worth noting that HBO greenlit this show in 2018 when everyone was still hyped about the Night King and White Walkers. Perhaps HBO realized after season 8 and the backlash it received that rehash of the White Walker storyline wasn’t a good idea anymore.

Other problems with the Long Night prequel

Of course, there could be another reason why HBO dropped this project.

A popular YouTube user The Dragon Demands has been saying for a while how bad the Long Night prequel is.

He was told by a reliable source that the show’s fix for racial diversity was to cast only black people to play the Children of the Forest. And since the Children are actually green and not human, as seen in the main series, their solution was to later reveal that “a magical curse” turned them into these beings.

The Dragon Demands then goes on to explain that they were going to do a simplistic “Thanksgiving” story (and that’s the exact term they were using) of these indigenous people, black humans, who allied themselves with the white colonizers a.k.a. the first men to fight off a common enemy, the White Walkers.

Although there is no proof that this is true, the clues were there from the start. As The Dragon Demands points out, they only cast white people and black people.

Latino/Arabic/Asian actors weren’t included.

His source explained that the Long Night was actually the last prequel pitched out of five and that all the other prequels are based on the books.

If you are interested in finding out more about the Long Night leak, check out The Dragon Demands' video down below.