The much-talked-about “Game of Thrones” prequel set during the Long Night era and starring Naomi Watts has been shut down by HBO. Not to worry, though, because there’s another, far more interesting prequel is in store.

The Targaryen prequel receives a full season order for 10 episodes

Hours after the news broke that the “Bloodmoon” prequel has been canceled, the cable network officially announced their new project set in the “Game of Thrones” universe about the Targaryen family.

It should be noted that HBO didn’t just order a pilot, as it’s usually the case. Instead, they ordered an entire season that will consist of 10 episodes, “Game of Thrones” style. This seems to imply that the cable network is quite confident in this project.

The title of the prequel series, the official poster and tagline were also revealed. Take a look.

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO.



The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

As you can see, the series will be called “House of the Dragon” and it will be based on “Fire & Blood,” George R.

R. Martin’s most recent book. The poster also reveals a tagline “Fire Will Reign.”

“House of the Dragon” was co-created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal who will be a showrunner.

Esteemed “Game of Thrones” director Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot, but will also serve as co-showrunner. Sapochnik is known for directing some of the most exciting and action-packed “GoT” episodes such as “Hardhome,” “The Battle of the Bastards,” and controversial “Long Night.”

The three will serve as executive producers alongside Vince Gerardis (“Game of Thrones,” “Flashforward”).

HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys said that they can’t wait to explore House Targaryen origins with Sapochnik, Condal, and Martin.

'House of the Dragon' will lead up to The Dance of the Dragons

“Fire & Blood,” the book “House of the Dragon” will be based on, chronicles the first part of the Targaryen rule over Westeros, from Aegon the Conqueror to Aegon the Dragonbane that spans roughly 150 years.

It’s previously been reported that the Targaryen prequel will focus on events leading up to the Targaryen civil war between two rival branches of the family, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

What’s great about this series is that it’s actually based on a book albeit the unfinished one, unlike the scrapped “Long Night” prequel that was supposed to be based on few paragraphs George wrote about the period.

This rather exciting news was announced at WarnerMedia’s presentation to investors on Tuesday focused on the launch of its 2020 streaming service HBO Max.

