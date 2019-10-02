"Strictly Come Dancing" will undergo a very significant change in 2020. Already, a partnership with the National Autistic Society has been struck to showcase a more relaxed performance in the next year’s show. This impending change has received full support from Craig Revels, who regards the move as important and will allow most people to experience the show, reports Express.

Fans of this great show learned of the upcoming change through, "Strictly Come Dancing’s" Instagram account.

On their part, they have termed the change as relevant and brilliant.

The new performance will offer a conducive environment for people with additional sensory needs, learning disabilities, and autism. Furthermore, the audience will be allowed to move about and make noise freely while in the arena.

If this is a performance that might meet your specific demands, then, plan on attending. The National Autistic Society’s volunteers and staff will be in attendance alongside Motorpoint Arena staff. Fans will be treated to, not only wonderful performances but also a great experience.

Fans’ Reactions

Fans are excited after learning about the new important change at the reality show. People from different walks of life have continued to send in positive responses and comments concerning the relaxed performance. Most importantly, fans are eagerly waiting to see which "Strictly Come Dancing 2019" stars will be taking part in the upcoming show.

Through their website, the National Autistic Society confirmed their unending support for Autism-friendly performances suggesting that autistic people can move about with a relaxed attitude.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

Besides, other people living with disabilities can be part of the relaxed performances. So that the event becomes inclusive, the National Autistic Society will offer specially trained stage, chill out areas and other vital adjustments.

Who Are The Contestants?

The next show will air starting from 16th January to 9th February touring the following cities; London, Manchester, Aberdeen, and Birmingham.

Fans are taking advantage of every hint and rumor on which contestants to expect. Past participants include Ashley Roberts,38, Faye Tozer,43, Joe Sugg,28, Stacey Dooley,32, Lauren Steadman, 26, Graeme Swann,40, and Dr. Ranj Singh, 40.

At the moment, these years’ 2019 participants are in preparation for Strictly third series live show. James Cracknell, 47, has already exited the competition following last weekend’s performance.

The remaining contestants are already feeling the heat as the next performances and results near. The show is getting more tensed and interesting just for the fans to enjoy.

Truth be told, Ticket holders are going to be treated to some great performances from the participants. All the stars have put in great work to ensure they come out victorious. The next show will be amazing, packed with cut-throat competition.