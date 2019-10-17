As Blackpool Week draws to a close, contestants who are still in the show are feeling more excited. To some, this will be a dream come true. Usually, some, if not all, will opt to celebrate this achievement with their families. They will tend to invite their kith and kin to be part of this important milestone in their lives. Participating in "Strictly Come Dancing" is a target for most professional and aspiring dancers.

Now that it is heading to Blackpool, a lot of contestants will want to have some of the people who are dear to them to attend the show, reports Metro.

Who will blink first?

In previous seasons, some participants have tended to invite their grandmothers to watch them perform. Unfortunately, the BBC has decided not to tolerate that anymore hence declaring any invitations before Blackpool null and void.

However, it appears like not everyone is going to honor that order from the BBC. Already a couple of "Strictly Come Dancing" stars have gone against the directive, for instance, Kevin Fletcher and Saffron Barker, who choose to violate the set rule by visiting their grannies before Blackpool.

It is now becoming evident that nannies to some "Strictly Come Dancing" show will be present in future episodes.

In the previous episodes, nannies to certain dancing stars have been in attendance. Jue Sugg’s nan seemed to enjoy seeing his grandson alongside Dianne Buswell on stage last year.

Bad move by the BBC?

BBC has its reasons for deciding not to allow any grannies to attend their show until Blackpool week. However, it raises some eyebrows on whether this is a good or bad move for the BBC. Honestly speaking, contestants have always wanted their family members and close friends to watch them during this stage of the show.

Contestants have always tried to showcase an amazing dance performance whenever their family members have been in attendance. Previously, Joe pulled off an exceptional Quickstep to Copacabana’s Dancin’ Fool.

Joe and his partner Dianne Buswell received 10 points from Bruno Tonioli, Shirley Ballas, and Darcey Bussell. Craig Revel Horwood awarded them eight points, thus totaling 38 points.

Rumors have it that Joe was inspired by Phyllis, his nan who was in the audience watching him perform.

Joe and Dianne were moved by the judges’ verdict, which guaranteed them qualification to the next round.

It still seems like this directive by the BBC has not been taken seriously by "Strictly Come Dancing|" stars. The fans are looking forward to the next episodes of this show to confirm if the BBC will be enforcing their law. Furthermore, Strictly Come Dancing fans are also waiting for the Blackpool Week to witness some great dances from remaining contestants.