The dance series “Strictly Come Dancing” has earned millions of fans in the United Kingdom for its fantastic dance performances and intricate sets. But a video of the audio recordings, uploaded on the series’ own Instagram account, showed that pretty much everything that happens in the stage during the show is caught on the microphones.

Among the clips that have been posted on Instagram was dancer Giovanni Pernice belting out the lyrics of Cabaret while performing with “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” judge Michelle Visage, reports the Mirror.

There was also one point during the performance that the Italian dancer helped Visage through their number.

Anton Du Beke, meanwhile, employed method acting in his number with partner Emma Barton. He played Austin Powers, which necessitated him shouting into the crowd “Groovy baby!” at one point. To help calm Barton down in the middle of their routine, Du Beke also tried whispering “gorgeous baby” to his partner.

For the other pairs, Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard had trouble powering through their performance inspired by the dystopian film “The Hunger Games.” Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, on the other hand, shrieked at each other during their performance straight from the reels of “Kung Fu Panda.”

Most interestingly, the hot mic also caught the moment that Katya Jones fell during her raunchy “It’s Raining Men” number with presenter Mike Bushell.

She cried “Oooh!” as she fell and then told Mike to continue with the routine. At the end of their performance, Bushell then asked Jones if she was fine from the fall. They then hugged, with Katya whispering to him that he did a good job for continuing even after she slipped.

Katya Jones denies being drunk

In related “Strictly” news, Jones has denied allegations that the reason for her slipping during their performance was alcohol.

She made the outright denial on her Twitter account, where she also assured fans that she was doing well after the fall.

The Russian dancer also revealed that her second fall was actually intentional. Fans, on Twitter, actually complimented her for that as it looked both graceful and real at the same time.

Tess Daly issues apology for 'Strictly' transmission issues

Jones’ fall is not exactly the first time that the show endured mishaps, on the air, within the past few weeks.

Last month, viewers were disappointed when the show kept cutting out during a live staging.

As a result, host Tess Daly had to apologize to fans for the tech issues. She explained that the problem had to do with the transmission signals of the network and that it happened in multiple areas. Stay tuned with us for more updates.