In an interview for the documentary "Harry & Meghan an African Journey," Prince Harry opens up about how his mother's death continues to plague him. "MSN" and "Metro" both quote the Duke of Sussex as making statements that indicate he has emotional issues that are similar to what some who suffer PTSD go through. Harry says that every time he see's the flash of bulbs and hears the click of the paparazzi's camera's, it takes him back to the night his mother died.

News reports had suggested that the vehicle the Princess of Wales was riding in was speeding in an attempt to outrun the press when the crash that took her life occurred.

Prince Harry explains himself

Recently, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have come under scrutiny for asking the paparazzi to back off, but it turns out they have a very good reason. Every time the Duke of Sussex comes in contact with the constant click of the camera and the flash of the bulbs from the paparazzi that follow him and his family around, he is troubled.

It causes him to have flashbacks and relive what happened to his mother the night she died.

Prince Harry has stated in recent weeks that he does not want the same thing that happened to Princess Diana to be repeated with his wife and son. In the interview, the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess of Wales is very candid regarding his feelings. He says the death of his mother is a wound that festers and admits that it is difficult living in the family he was born into.

In a statement to the press related to a lawsuit against the publication "Mail on Sunday," Harry wrote: "There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been."

Harry sets the record straight

Tom Bradby is the narrator of the documentary "Harry & Meghan an African Journey." He says that he believes once it airs, it will explain a lot.

Typically the Royals do not address private matters in public. It has been said that Queen Elizabeth holds to the principle of "Don't complain, don't explain. Princess Diana went on television to give her side of the story regarding why she and Prince Charles separated and later divorced. Tabloids, at the time, said the queen was furious. There has been nothing said at this point, as to how she feels about Prince Harry opening up to the public.

"Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" is being produced by the British network ITV. It will air this Sunday in the U.K. at 8:00 PM local time. It will be available in the United States. On Wednesday, October 23, at 10 PM EST on ABC. Robin Roberts will host the program, so stay tuned to find out what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to say.