BBC’s "Strictly Come Dancing," now in its 17th season, continues to have a huge following worldwide. Fans tune in to the dance show as they root for their favorite celebrity couples. With the show aimed at a family audience, producers are extremely cautious with the background of the stars. In recent weeks, compromising videos and pictures have leaked involving some of the contestants. The producers have been quick to clamp down on the trend. They have advised the stars to protect themselves from cyber hackers who may get their hands on private intimate material which may harm the show.

Leaked pictures and videos

Last month, stars Saffron Baker and Kelvin Fletcher had some compromising pictures and videos circulating around social media, reports The Sun. Baker, 19, was the target of hackers who released her intimate photos to the internet. The pictures showed her posing in skimpy outfits in front of a mirror while another was a selfie taken only in her bathrobe. The blogger has suggested the hackers targeted her because of her involvement in the show.

She has over two million subscribers on YouTube. The 19-year-old is the dance partner to AJ Pritchard. The two have sparked off rumors of a romantic relationship after some cozy rehearsal photos circulated on social media. However, Saffron’s representatives have denied the rumors saying that they were only great friends.

Former Emmerdale star Fletcher also suffered some embarrassment online after a video of him flushing his manhood circulated on Whatsapp.

The 35-year-old had recorded the 29-second video as a dare and shared it with friends on a private chat group. In the video which he self-recorded, he strikes a pose fully naked and even thrusts his manhood into the camera. A source close to the star said he had recorded the video back in 2016. The reality star did not expect it to leave the chat group. The former actor replaced Jamie Lang on the show after he pulled out due to injury.

He teamed up with professional dancer Oti Mabuse and the pair have had some good performances.

Producers on the show have now taken a pro-active stance in a bid to avoid controversy on the show. The showrunners have instructed their stars to take care of any embarrassing material they might have. They have cautioned the stars against having any more intimate or embarrassing materials emerge online.

In an age of cyberbullying and hacking, the contestants will have to secure or destroy anything that may potentially cause embarrassment. They will also have to secure discretion from their friends or family members who may possess intimate material. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, post your comment in the comment section.