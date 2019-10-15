Royal watchers will get a treat this Sunday when a new documentary on the Sussex family airs on the British ITV channel at 9;00 PM. There has been no word as of yet, as ti if, or when, the program will air in the United States. "Harry & Meghan and African Journey" follows the family on their trek through Malawi, South Africa, Angola, and Botswana. According to People, baby Archie is the one who stole the show and even touched the heart of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Fans of the prince, his wife, and son will be elated to watch them travel throughout southern Africa and enjoy seeing mom Meghan plant a kiss on her son's head which seems to be growing red hair like his dad.

Harry, Meghan, and Archie making their mark

During their 10 day trip to southern Africa, Prince Harry, his wife, and son made quite an impression. Bishop Desmond Tutu remarked that he enjoyed the time he spent with the Royal couple and their child.

There were some bumps in the road, however, when it was announced that Harry and Meghan were suing the paparazzi for harassment. The Duke of Sussex explained that he did not want the same thing to happen to his wife, which caused his mother, Diana's death.

British news anchor Tom Bradby said that he believes the documentary will explain a lot to the public, about the private pain behind the public faces. He was obviously referring to a recent statement made by the Duke regarding the lawsuit.

Prince Harry said, "There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been."

Prince Archie may be a bridge-builder

In spite of the lawsuit, there may be a ray of hope where the paparazzi are concerned. During the African journey, Prince Harry commented that his son, Prince Archie seems to already be getting used to the camera's snapping in hsi face.

If Meghan and her husband relax a bit and don't make such a fuss, who knows, the press may cut the Royal family some slack. The information in the documentary may even give the public a glimpse of something more regarding the Sussex family that could dispell some of the rumors and lies about them.

Little Archie could be a bridge-builder between the press, the public, and his parents. Younger royals seem to have been unable to comply with the family motto to never complain and never explain.

No matter how many rumors went forth regarding Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, they never felt the need to deny or substantiate them. Harry, like his mother Diana, seems to feel the need to explain things. Perhaps Archie and his cousins will take the high road as well, and remove the power of gossip against their family. Be sure to watch the documentary on Sunday, and be on the lookout for news of if and when it will air in the USA.