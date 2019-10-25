Netflix original series Ozark was renewed for a third season, last October -- two months after the premiere of its second season. The upcoming season will return with 10 episodes and continue where the Byrde family left off with the launch of the casino boat. While it is one of the most anticipated Netflix originals, fans won't get Ozark Season 3 in 2019 and should expect the series in 2020 and here is why.

When will Netflix release the series?

Jason Bateman, who plays Marty Byrde in the lead role, revealed prior to filming Season 3, that he would take a little break from acting. This led to a delay in filming Season 3 of the show which just wrapped up production after six months of shooting. Julie Garner, who portrays fan-favorite Ruth Langmore, revealed on her Instagram account that the Ozark Season 3 cast has finished filming.

"That’s a wrap on Season 3 of [Ozark!]," she wrote in the caption. "I love this cast and crew so much! xx"

Netflix has yet to confirm the release date. However, Netflix's previous scheduling suggests that the third season will likely be released in the first quarter of 2020. Netflix will likely release a teaser or full-length trailer by the end of this year.

What to expect in third season plot

After taking home an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Jason Bateman revealed that the premiere episode will take place after a six month time jump.

"We pick up about six months later,” Bateman said to reporters at the Emmy's earlier this year and added.

“The casino is up and running, and that provides us with more opportunities both positive and negative, some that are tempting and some that are calming. That affects the family in interesting ways, and certainly the relationship that Marty has with Wendy.”

In the final episode of Ozark Season 2, the Byrde family successfully launched the casino to launder the drug cartel's money; however, Wendy shut down Marty's plan for the family to flee to Australia, arguing that it is safer for them to stay.

Frank Cosgrove and his Kansas City henchmen blow up Marty's office in one of the final scenes, setting up a feud in the third season.

Marty and Ruth Langmore will likely have to face the fallout of Cade Langmore and Roy Petty's deaths in the upcoming season.

Who is joining the Ozark cast?

All the main characters who survived Ozark Season 2, such as the Byrde family, Ruth and Wyatt Langmore will all be returning.

Lisa Emery (Darlene Snell) and Janet McTeer (Helen Pierce) have been upgraded to series regulars for the third season, according to Deadline.

Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy on Power, will join the cast in a recurring role alongside Felix Solis. Netflix Marvel universe alumni Tom Pelphrey (Iron Fist) and Jessica Francis (Jessica Jones) are joining the cast as series regulars.