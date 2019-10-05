After a traditional three day wedding in Tunisia, it was fair to assume that Aladin Jallali and Laura Jallali would ride off into the sunset together. Earlier in the show, both were loved by the fans. Currently, both are attacking each other with every passing day as the relationship is moving from bad to worse. However, things have quickly soured between the two. According to Reality TV World, the situation appears to be getting uglier and the two continue to bash each other on social media.

With "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" close to its finale, the couple has been actively trading accusations. Recently, screenshots of Laura’s messages have appeared, on social media, in which she suggests that Aladin is secretly gay.

100-percent heterosexual

According to Reality TV World, in the texts, the 51-year old claimed that Aladin was poor in bed and did not enjoy sex when they were together. She alleges that the 29-year-old used her as a cover to hide, from his family, the fact that he was gay.

Aladin has strongly rejected the allegations. When asked, by a fan on Instagram, if he was gay, Aladin posted a reply, saying, “Let me say this clearly: I am not gay. I am not bisexual. And I am not in the closet. I am 100-percent heterosexual,” quoted Reality TV World.

Abuse claims

Laura has made many accusations against her now estranged husband. She had claimed, earlier, to be pregnant with Aladin’s child.

The 51-year-old walked back the claims, days later, claiming she was no longer pregnant. In addition to the pregnancy claim, she has accused Aladin of physical abuse. A photo of the reality star had circulated on social media showing her with a black eye covered with makeup. In a conversation with a fan, she accused Aladin of abusing her and cheating on her. Some have questioned the veracity of the accusations with many being puzzled at the fact that she had applied makeup over the eye.

Aladin to United States

The 51-year-old revealed that she had not filed the K-1 visa application that would allow Aladin to move to the United States. She said she was suspicious of him, all along, and after he discovered she had not filed for the visa, he left her. Aladin, for his part, would not confirm whether the couple had indeed broken up. He urged fans to watch the remaining episodes of the show to get the full picture of the puzzle.

The 29-year-old also denied being involved in another relationship saying that such news was false. Fans will be looking forward to the last episodes of the "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" to get the full story of their now sour relationship. Let us know what you think about this interesting relationship of Aladin and Laura, post your view in the comment section. Keep following Blasting News for more updates on reality shows.